Shimla Police have registered 111 NDPS cases, arresting 235 people, including 35 repeat offenders, in a major crackdown on drug trafficking. Separately, two men were arrested after a 26-year-old woman was shot dead during a religious ceremony.

The Shimla Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, registering 111 cases under the NDPS Act and arresting 35 repeat offenders so far this year, Additional SP (Headquarters) Abhishek said while addressing the media in Shimla on Monday.

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In a separate incident, police have arrested two accused in connection with a shooting during a religious ceremony in Rohru subdivision that left a 26-year-old woman dead.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Shimla district police has been carrying out sustained and comprehensive action against drug trafficking networks, focusing on dismantling supply chains and identifying backward linkages, Additional SP Abhishek said. He said that over the past few months, 111 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 235 accused. Of these, 30 accused involved in supply chains have been traced and arrested from multiple states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Kerala, as well as areas near the Nepal border. Additionally, 35 repeat offenders have been lodged in jail under preventive detention provisions.

Inter-State Supply Chain Busted

Detailing a specific case, Abhishek said that an FIR was registered at Baluganj police station in February after 6.7 grams of heroin (chitta) was recovered from Avinash Chauhan, a resident of Chopal. During the investigation, police analysed digital evidence and bank transactions to trace the supply chain.

"It was found that the accused was transferring money to associates in Bihar through multiple bank accounts. Following the money trail, a police team arrested Vishal Yadav (20) and Jai Prakash (27) from Bihar on April 24, 2026, and brought them on transit remand," he said.

Investigation revealed that transactions worth approximately Rs 40 lakh had taken place through the accused accounts over five months, with cash withdrawals made from different locations. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved, he added.

Woman Shot Dead in Rohru Shooting

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident during a Religious ceremony in Kulgaon village of Chirgaon area in Rohru subdivision, which resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman.

Speaking to ANI later, Additional SP Abhishek said, "A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. Two accused have been arrested, and the weapon used in the incident has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress."

The deceased has been identified as Ritika, a resident of Andra village in Chirgaon, Shimla district. The incident occurred around midnight on April 27 during a temple consecration ceremony, where celebratory firing allegedly took place, and a bullet hit the woman.

Police said statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded, and forensic examination of evidence, including the recovered weapon, is underway.

Aftermath and Police Response

Abhishek added that the situation remains under control despite protests by locals following the incident. "The law and order situation is normal. We appeal to the public to refrain from carrying weapons, especially during such events," he said.

Following the woman's death, family members staged protests outside the hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible and raising objections over the handling of the body. Police have assured strict action and said all aspects of both cases are being thoroughly investigated.