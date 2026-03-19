Devotees in Shimla flocked to the 200-year-old Kalibari Temple for Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year, braving rain and cold weather. Long queues formed as worshippers sought blessings from Goddess Durga, showing their unwavering faith.

A large number of devotees thronged the over 200-year-old Kalibari Temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year, braving inclement weather to offer prayers and seek blessings of Goddess Durga.

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Despite rain and cold conditions, long queues of worshippers were seen outside the temple premises since early morning, reflecting deep-rooted faith and devotion.

Unwavering Faith Amidst Bad Weather

Speaking to ANI, local devotee Paramdev Sharma extended greetings to the people and said, "On this auspicious occasion, I pray to Goddess Durga to bless everyone with happiness, love, and prosperity. It is our responsibility to preserve our culture for future generations. Devotees continue to come here regardless of the weather, which shows their unwavering faith," he said.

Priest on Navratri's Significance

The temple priest Mukti Chakarvarti said that Navratri holds special significance as it marks the arrival of the Goddess on earth along with her family, bringing happiness and prosperity. "May everyone be blessed with peace, harmony, and good health. Humanity is the greatest religion, and we should live together with mutual respect and love," he said.

Highlighting the heavy footfall, the priest added that devotees from across the country visit the temple during Navratri for darshan. "Even though the weather is harsh, there is no decline in the number of devotees. Those who are unable to visit physically can still seek blessings through prayers," he said.

Special Prayers and Rituals

Special prayers and rituals are being conducted at the temple throughout the nine-day festival, beginning with the worship of Goddess Shailputri on the first day. The Kalibari Temple remains one of the important religious landmarks in Shimla, drawing devotees in large numbers during Navratri every year.

About Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. The festival concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation.