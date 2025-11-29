Around 300 passengers, including 150 Tamilians, are stranded in Colombo for 3 days due to Cyclone Ditwah. Lacking basic facilities, they await return as TN CM M.K. Stalin coordinates with the Indian Embassy for their safe repatriation.

Nearly 300 passengers, including around 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the last three days after Cyclone Ditwah forced the cancellation of multiple flights to Chennai. Passengers alleged they have been left without adequate food, water, and basic facilities, as operations remain disrupted by severe weather.

Tamil Nadu Government Intervenes

Taking cognisance of the distress faced by those stranded, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the Public Department Secretary to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Colombo. Officials have since held discussions with Indian High Commission authorities to ensure the safe return of Tamilians stuck in Sri Lanka. The government has also sought timely assistance for passengers facing hardship at the airport.

India's Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India has expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka, which Cyclone Ditwah has severely impacted. An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of relief material landed in Colombo on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu. This support comes in addition to earlier consignments delivered by Indian Naval Ship Vikrant and Indian Naval Ship Udaygiri, which included 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential supplies for storm-affected families.

Reaffirming the country's commitment to assisting its neighbour, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said that Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to deliver urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). "In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," the mission stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed condolences over the lives lost due to the cyclone and confirmed the dispatch of emergency support. "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah... India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support," he said.

Cyclone Ditwah Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Ditwah, currently positioned near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to slightly intensify and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible urban flooding across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. (ANI)