Members of the Hindu community in Ramanathapuram's Pillaiyarkulam village celebrated the Muslim Kanduri Equality Festival, a century-old tradition of interfaith harmony honouring a Muslim woman, Arakasu Amman, worshipped by them as a goddess.

Members of the Hindu community in Pillaiyarkulam village in Ramanathapuram district have gathered to celebrate the Arakasu Amman Muslim Kanduri Equality Festival during the Tamil month of Purattasi, continuing a century-old tradition of interfaith harmony.

A 100-Year-Old Tradition of Harmony

The tradition traces back 100 years, when a Muslim woman named Arakasu stayed in Pillaiyarkulam village, made a good vow to all Hindus, and was buried at the site upon her passing. Since then, local Hindus have been worshipping Arakasu Amma by erecting a dargah at the location.

Every year during this auspicious month, the villagers of Pillaiyarkulam gather to collect a village tax, paint the Arakasu Amman temple, and decorate the premises with electric lights to organise the Kanduri festival, a traditional Muslim celebration conducted entirely by the Hindu community.

Thousands of people, including both Hindus and Muslims from nearby Sayalgudi, participated in the festival. Devotees offered prayers to goddess Arakasu by lighting lamps and candles, placing flowers, and making offerings of sugar and peanuts.

As part of the community feast organised by the village of Pillaiyarkulam, 2,000 kg of rice, 1,000 kg of mutton (from 100 goats), and 100 roosters were prepared and served to devotees across all religions from 4 pm to 11 pm. More than 10,000 people attended the grand event, participating in the non-vegetarian food distribution, worshipping goddess Arakasu, and enjoying the festive feast together.

Although Arakasu is considered an Islamic deity, the annual gathering of Hindus to organise and participate in the Kanduri festival stands as a testament to deep-rooted religious harmony in the region.

Bullock Cart Race Marks Vinayagar Chaturthi in Thoothukudi

Earlier, the 36th annual Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations in Thoothukudi’s Indira Nagar on September 20 witnessed a vibrant display of rural tradition with the organisation of a high-energy bullock cart race, drawing large gatherings of spectators from surrounding villages who turned up to witness the high-speed competition.

The competition was conducted in two categories: Chinna Maadu and Poonchittu Maadu. Both categories participated, with the bulls racing towards the finish line. A large number of people from surrounding areas gathered to witness the event, enthusiastically watching as the bulls raced along the track.

The day concluded with a formal prize distribution ceremony, where festival committee members handed out awards and honours to the owners and drivers of the winning bullock carts in recognition of their competitive spirit and dedication. (ANI)