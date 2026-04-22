Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the designation of Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as India's 99th Ramsar site. The recognition is expected to boost local livelihoods and biodiversity conservation.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has announced the designation of Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as a Ramsar site. In a post on X, Yadav said the recognition would support local livelihoods, biodiversity conservation, and water and climate security. He noted that the development makes it Uttar Pradesh's 12th Ramsar site and India's 99th, bringing the country closer to a total of 100 Ramsar sites.

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Significance of Shekha Jheel

The minister highlighted that Shekha Jheel serves as an important habitat for migratory birds on the Central Asian Flyway, including the Bar-headed Goose, Painted Stork, and several species of ducks during the winter season. Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India's ecosystem restoration efforts and said the country's commitment to wetland conservation has received global recognition.

He also urged people to visit Shekha Jheel when possible.

In his post, Yadav said: "Delighted to announce the designation of Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh) as a Ramsar site. This brings a boost to local livelihoods and global biodiversity, along with water and climate security. This marks Uttar Pradesh's 12th Ramsar site and India's 99th, bringing us closer to a historic century. Shekha Jheel acts as a crucial stopover on the Central Asian Flyway, providing a vital habitat for migratory birds such as the Bar-headed Goose, Painted Stork, and various ducks during the winter season. With PM Modi leading India's ecosystem restoration mission, our commitment towards conservation of wetlands and the natural habitat of animals, particularly birds, has yet again received global recognition. P.S.: Do visit Shekha Jheel when you have the opportunity."

Other Recent Ramsar Additions

Earlier, Yadav had also announced the addition of two wetlands, Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch district of Gujarat, to the Ramsar list. (ANI)