    Bengaluru murder: Mahalakshmi's head cut into three; Police suspect accused planned to move body in suitcase

    Disturbing details have emerged in the brutal murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru. Her dismembered body was found in 59 pieces, with police suspecting the accused planned to transport it in a suitcase. Mahalakshmi's friend, Shashidhar, has been taken into custody for questioning.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Disturbing details have emerged in the murder case of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi, who was found dismembered into 59 pieces in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval. Police suspect that the accused initially planned to transport her body in a suitcase, but changed the plan at the last moment. A suitcase found placed in front of a fridge in Mahalakshmi’s house has raised this suspicion.

    A crucial video, recorded by Mahalakshmi’s mother on the day of the discovery, has reached the media. In the footage, Mahalakshmi’s mother can be seen unlocking the house and walking inside, where she noticed an empty black suitcase near the fridge. This detail has sparked speculation that the accused intended to use the suitcase to carry Mahalakshmi's body in pieces out of the house.

    Bengaluru murder: Police launch probe with multiple teams to crack horrific crime of 29-yr-old Nepal woman

    According to police, the accused had cleaned the entire crime scene, even wiping off the blood and discarding the cloth used to clean up. Despite the brutal nature of the crime, there was no trace of blood in the house. Investigators believe the killer may have disposed of the blood by flushing it down the toilet. 

    The post-mortem, conducted at Bowring Hospital, revealed that Mahalakshmi’s head had been cut into three parts, leaving her family and even medical professionals shocked at the extent of the brutality. The autopsy was particularly challenging, as doctors had to carefully number each body part, perform radiological and CT scans, and conduct toxicological and pathological tests on selected parts. DNA analysis was also carried out, and the body was partially reassembled to assist with the investigation.

    Bengaluru Murder: Woman killed, body chopped into 32 pieces; kept in fridge for 5 days

    Mahalakshmi’s dismembered body was handed over to her grieving family after the post-mortem. Her funeral is scheduled to take place today at the Lalbagh crematorium in Bengaluru.

    Meanwhile, police have taken Mahalakshmi's friend, Shashidhar, into custody for questioning. The Vyalikaval police are intensifying their investigation into the murder, with further details expected to emerge as the probe continues.

