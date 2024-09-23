Bengaluru murder: Mahalakshmi's head cut into three; Police suspect accused planned to move body in suitcase

Disturbing details have emerged in the brutal murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru. Her dismembered body was found in 59 pieces, with police suspecting the accused planned to transport it in a suitcase. Mahalakshmi's friend, Shashidhar, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Disturbing details have emerged in the murder case of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi, who was found dismembered into 59 pieces in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval. Police suspect that the accused initially planned to transport her body in a suitcase, but changed the plan at the last moment. A suitcase found placed in front of a fridge in Mahalakshmi’s house has raised this suspicion.

A crucial video, recorded by Mahalakshmi’s mother on the day of the discovery, has reached the media. In the footage, Mahalakshmi’s mother can be seen unlocking the house and walking inside, where she noticed an empty black suitcase near the fridge. This detail has sparked speculation that the accused intended to use the suitcase to carry Mahalakshmi's body in pieces out of the house.



According to police, the accused had cleaned the entire crime scene, even wiping off the blood and discarding the cloth used to clean up. Despite the brutal nature of the crime, there was no trace of blood in the house. Investigators believe the killer may have disposed of the blood by flushing it down the toilet.

The post-mortem, conducted at Bowring Hospital, revealed that Mahalakshmi’s head had been cut into three parts, leaving her family and even medical professionals shocked at the extent of the brutality. The autopsy was particularly challenging, as doctors had to carefully number each body part, perform radiological and CT scans, and conduct toxicological and pathological tests on selected parts. DNA analysis was also carried out, and the body was partially reassembled to assist with the investigation.



Mahalakshmi’s dismembered body was handed over to her grieving family after the post-mortem. Her funeral is scheduled to take place today at the Lalbagh crematorium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, police have taken Mahalakshmi's friend, Shashidhar, into custody for questioning. The Vyalikaval police are intensifying their investigation into the murder, with further details expected to emerge as the probe continues.

