Bengaluru murder: Police launch probe with multiple teams to crack horrific crime of 29-yr-old Nepal woman

Bengaluru is in shock after the dismembered body of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi was found in a freezer. Investigators suspect a love affair motive. A three-pronged approach is underway, analyzing phone records, CCTV footage, and awaiting a postmortem report to uncover the truth behind her brutal murder.

Bengaluru is gripped by a chilling murder case as the dismembered body of a young woman, identified as Mahalakshmi, was discovered in a freezer, revealing a gruesome crime that has left the community in shock. Found cut into 59 pieces, her remains were located in a residential area, prompting a swift police probe into the circumstances surrounding her brutal death.

Authorities were alerted to the horrific scene when residents in Vinayaka Nagar, Vyalikaval, reported a foul odor wafting from a nearby apartment. Upon investigation, police found the dismembered body parts inside a 165-liter single-door fridge, leading them to believe the murder occurred 10 to 15 days prior. This discovery has drawn unsettling parallels to the infamous 2022 case of Shraddha Walker in Delhi, where a young woman was also brutally murdered and dismembered.



Mahalakshmi, aged 29, had been living alone in Vyalikaval after separating from her husband, who resides in Nelamangala. The couple's four-year-old child is said to be with the father. Investigators suspect that the motive behind this brutal act may be linked to a complicated love affair, adding a layer of intrigue to an already chilling case.

The investigation is currently being led by Dr. Dileep and his team at Bowring Hospital, who are poised to conduct the postmortem. Before they can proceed, however, they must obtain necessary permissions from the police. The first step involves reassembling the body parts to identify any missing pieces, followed by a meticulous examination of injuries that occurred while Mahalakshmi was still alive. This antemortem evidence will be crucial in understanding the nature of the violence inflicted upon her.

As police work tirelessly to unravel the mystery, they have adopted a three-pronged investigative approach. The first step is to analyze mobile phone records, including call detail records (CDRs) and tower dumps. This data may provide insights into Mahalakshmi's last communications and potential suspects. Investigators hope to unlock her phone to delve into her chats and contacts, looking for any clues that could lead them closer to the truth.



The second avenue involves scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area. Detectives aim to piece together Mahalakshmi's movements and identify anyone who may have visited her home leading up to her death. These surveillance records could reveal vital information about her interactions and last known whereabouts.

Finally, the postmortem report will serve as a cornerstone in the investigation, providing details about the nature of her death and any indications of violence or assault. This report will be pivotal, especially if leads from the mobile and CCTV investigations do not yield sufficient evidence.

