PF Withdrawal Alert: These Common Mistakes Could Delay Your EPFO Claim
For all EPFO account holders, updating your profile, especially adding a profile photo, is now super important. If you don't, processes like e-nomination and PF claims can get delayed.
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An important update from EPFO
For all salaried people, there's a new task on your list. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has shared some very important information for its account holders. It's crucial that you keep your UAN profile on the EPFO portal updated.
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Complete your profile
If you don't complete this task, you could face a major loss. Many people don't think updating their profile photo is necessary, but it's actually a very important step to complete your profile.
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Your profile must be fully updated
If your profile isn't complete or updated, your e-nomination will not be processed. This can cause delays in your PF claim settlement. So, update your profile completely as soon as possible.
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How important is it to update the profile photo?
According to EPFO, a profile photo helps in quick identification. While a photo isn't needed for everything, it is essential for certain services like e-nomination. Updating your photo reduces the chances of delays in tasks like PF claims.
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How to update your profile photo?
If you haven't updated your profile photo yet, you can do it by following these simple steps. Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal with your UAN and password. Go to the 'View' section and click on 'Profile'.
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How to update your profile photo?
Step 2: Here, you will find the option to update your photo. Step 3: Upload a new passport-sized photograph. Step 4: Once the photo is changed, save it and check if it is displaying correctly.
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Update your profile
In this profile, you need to update not just your photo but also other details. Your Aadhaar number, PAN, bank account number, mobile number, and email ID must be correct and verified. This helps in speeding up online PF withdrawals, pension services, e-nomination, and claims.
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