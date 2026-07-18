Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was briefly trapped in a hotel elevator in Thiruvananthapuram. He was rescued by the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service after nearly 30 minutes and later praised the team for their speed, efficiency, and professionalism.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday expressed his "appreciation" for the "speed, efficiency, and capability" of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service after being rescued from a stuck elevator at a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was trapped for nearly half an hour while arriving to attend the installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Trivandrum East.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot promptly and utilised a hydraulic spreader to pry open the jammed lift doors, safely evacuating the leader.

Tharoor Lauds 'Highly Commendable' Rescue

Taking to X, Shashi Tharoor quoted an ANI X post detailing how he was briefly stuck in a hotel lift in Thiruvananthapuram before being rescued by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services using a hydraulic spreader. Tharoor lauded the rescue team for their "highly commendable job," while noting that the incident caused a delay in his schedule. "Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me! But I would wish to add a huge thank-you, and my highest appreciation, for the speed, efficiency and capability of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service, who did a highly commendable job within minutes of receiving our call," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Prompt Response and Public Recognition

Following his rescue, the Congress MP commended the Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the venue, in recognition of their prompt response and professional conduct. According to officials, the rescue team arrived within minutes of receiving a distress call from the hotel.

Using specialised hydraulic equipment, they managed to create enough space to open the elevator doors and ensure the Congress MP's safe exit. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor later proceeded to attend the Rotary Club event, where he publicly honoured the team. (ANI)