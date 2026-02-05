Despite a hairline fracture, Shashi Tharoor backed Rahul Gandhi's right to speak on the China standoff. The row, over Gandhi citing a memoir, sparked heated debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha between Congress and BJP leaders.

Tharoor backs Rahul Gandhi on China issue

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday backed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying he should be allowed to speak in Parliament about the 2020 standoff with China. Tharoor, who suffered from a hairline fracture after falling from the staircase on the steps outside the Parliament building was seen in a wheelchair. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "The LoP should be allowed to speak, and what is more, is that what he is quoting is a matter that is already in the public domain. It is published in a magazine. All he wanted to do was make his point. By raising such a big objection and not allowing him to speak, a much larger problem has been created."

MP to attend Parliament in wheelchair

On his injury, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala said, "The whole morning, I have spent in the clinic. I went for an X-ray and had to visit a hospital. I could not even attend the party meeting. When I came out of the Parliament (yesterday), I fell down. I unfortunately have a hairline fracture. But I will attend the Parliament and chair my committee meeting next week, but unfortunately, in a wheelchair."

Parliamentary row escalates

The row began when Rahul Gandhi was interrupted while addressing the Lower House, for citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

Heated exchange in Rajya Sabha

Earlier today, the issue led to a heated exchange between the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Parliament comprises both Houses, while Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected, stating that the issues of the Lower House cannot be discussed here. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also asked Kharge not to raise Lok Sabha-related issues in the Upper House, citing a previous ruling.

Kharge said, "You have given me an opportunity to speak about the democratic principles of the country. Parliament comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per our Constitution, we have two chambers. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak. He wanted to discuss the country's interests... We understand and do not want to disturb the House. For the past four days, the House has not been functioning because it has not allowed the LoP to speak. Parliament doesn't comprise only one House. You cannot paralyse one House to hide your mistakes. You betrayed and insulted the nation. When Rahul talks about it, then 'aapko khujli uthti hai' (you get itchy) ..."

'Don't make your party hostage to a child': Nadda hits back

JP Nadda hit back at Kharge and, taking a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asked him not to let his party become a hostage of a child. Nadda said, "The LoP (Rajya Sabha) should know that the proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha. Previous chairmen have given rulings on this. If he wants, he should ask his party members to discuss in the Lok Sabha... I want to give a message to Congress and the nation that the government under Prime Minister Modi is ready for all discussions."

"PM Modi was ready to answer the questions raised in Lok Sabha, but you did not allow the House to function. You demanded a statement on the India-US trade deal; Piyush Goyal ji delivered a statement. Leader of Opposition (Kharge) spoke for 20 minutes over his given time, but we said you may speak more. Saying that democracy is in danger is wrong, and I condemn it. Don't make your party hostage to an innocent child," JP Nadda added. (ANI)