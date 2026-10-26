Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the value of informal parliamentary diplomacy during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, highlighting its role in fostering direct dialogue between international legislators beyond official channels.

Shashi Tharoor on the Significance of Parliamentary Diplomacy

As the national capital hosts foreign delegations for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, saying it provides an opportunity for MPs to engage with their counterparts in other countries through dialogue that is more informal than government-to-government meetings. Speaking to the media, Tharoor recalled the parliamentary delegations sent abroad after Operation Sindoor last year, saying their interactions demonstrated the value of direct engagement between parliamentarians.

“It is very important in many ways. This is an opportunity to showcase parliamentary diplomacy. Governments do all the official stuff. But when we went out last year with the parliamentary delegations after Operation Sindoor, everyone was telling us in the countries we went to how useful it was for them to be able to talk to MPs. They wanted an opportunity to connect with members of parliament from our country and have a dialogue which is at a different level, a little more informal than when you actually have government-to-government meetings,” Tharoor said.

The Role of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum

He described the forum as an important opportunity for such exchanges, “I must say that this is an interesting opportunity for that... Not everything is about geopolitics or government-to-government relations. There is also a very important role that is played by parliamentarians,” he added.

International Delegations Convene in New Delhi

Earlier, foreign delegations from the BRICS forum partner countries arrived at the Parliament complex in the national capital to attend the BRICS Parliamentary forum. The foreign dignitaries were given a warm welcome by officials and Members of Parliament (MPs). Delegations from Uganda, Cuba, Brazil, and Russia arrived at the Parliament complex. Russia and Brazil are full member countries in the BRICS forum, whereas Uganda and Cuba were made partner countries in 2025.

Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex. The inaugural ceremony of the forum commenced at 10:00 AM today, with Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the Forum, Om Birla, delivering the inaugural address.