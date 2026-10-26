BJP workers held protests in Bengaluru following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark about PM Modi's father, drawing sharp criticism from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sparking a heated political debate.

BJP Protests Against Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest in Bengaluru against Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks, following which police detained the protesters. The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

Rajnath Singh Criticises Congress President

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing shock and hurt and accusing the Congress of defending the statement instead of expressing regret. Speaking to the media, Singh said Kharge's remark had hurt the sentiments of crores of people and raised questions about the political culture of the Congress.

Condemnation of Justifications

“Yesterday, in Patna, a remark made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi left me shocked and deeply hurt. The most shocking aspect of this entire episode is that the remark was not made by an ordinary Congress worker or a young leader. It was made by the national president of a party that calls itself the country's oldest political party. Through his conduct, the Congress president has hurt the sentiments of crores of people across the country. However, the Congress leaders did not stop there. The Congress party is now further hurting people's sentiments by justifying Mr Kharge's words. Instead of admitting its mistake and expressing regret, the Congress is busy defending and justifying the statement,” Singh said.

Congress Defends Party President

Meanwhile, Saharanpur Congress MP Imran Masood strongly defended party National President Mallikarjun Kharge following a political row over Kharge's recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, asserting that the opposition will no longer remain silent against verbal attacks. Speaking to ANI, Masood justified Kharge’s fiery retort made during a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, arguing that top BJP leaders have repeatedly lowered the standard of political discourse without facing accountability. (ANI)

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