AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced that Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress election campaign in Punjab with a massive rally in Sangrur on November 4, targeting the state government over law and order and the drug menace.

Congress Gears Up for Punjab Election Campaign

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation over deteriorating law and order and the rampant drug menace, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) and MP K.C. Venugopal on Monday said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will kick off the party’s campaign in Punjab with a massive rally in Sangrur district on November 4.

Addressing reporters here after chairing an extensive, day-long organisational review meeting at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh, Venugopal asserted that the people of Punjab are looking for a complete change of regime. "We came here to have fruitful election preparation discussions and organisational strengthening. We have done it in Uttarakhand and Goa. Today, from morning to evening, we are meeting senior leaders, DCC presidents, contested candidates along with PCC president, CLP leader, former presidents, and working presidents," Venugopal said.

Criticism of Punjab Government

Accusing the state government of administrative collapse, the senior Congress leader said, "People of Punjab are looking for a change completely. The law and order situation is completely broken. Punjab is becoming the epicentre of the drug mafia. We need to eradicate all this evil. Our goal is to win back Punjab and save Punjab from these evil forces. The Congress party is very much confident that we are going to form the government in Punjab."

Rahul Gandhi's Upcoming Visit

Venugopal further announced that Rahul Gandhi will headline a mammoth public gathering in the state next month. "We are starting the campaign on 4th of November. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is coming here on November 4. That will be a mammoth rally. Rahul Gandhi has a great connect with the people of Punjab. All over India, people are going along with his vision and ideas, especially youngsters and Gen Z. Punjabis are looking forward to November 4," he said.

Responding to a query regarding recent firing incidents in the state, Venugopal termed them "unfortunate" and alleged that the state government has lost grip over policing. "Day by day, the law and order situation is worsening like anything. The government has no control over law and order. Whenever Congress was in power, people remember the days of peace in Punjab. We are going to repeat it," he added.

Party Unity and Ideological Stance

Defending Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nationwide protests, Venugopal stated that Kharge's remarks were aimed ideologically at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Kharge ji thought about that ideologically. Ideologically, the BJP's father is the RSS—Kharge ji meant only that. It was an ideological attack, not a personal attack. What did they do against Kharge ji? A purification exercise after a tall leader from a marginalised background attended a program. What does that mean?" Venugopal remarked.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also addressed the media, confirming that party workers and the state leadership are united on the ground. "Our General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal ji is here in Chandigarh taking feedback across block, mandal, district, and state levels. The entire party stands united for election preparations. On November 4, our leader Rahul Gandhi will address a massive 'Hisaab Maango' public rally in Sangrur district. Under his leadership, the Congress party will fight unitedly to rescue Punjab from the collapse of law and order and the drug menace," Pilot said.