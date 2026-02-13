Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned a viral AI-generated deepfake video showing him praising Pakistan's diplomatic stance on the T20 World Cup. His office labelled the video 'entirely fabricated' and urged for its immediate removal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the circulation of an AI-generated deepfake video in which he is seen praising Pakistan's diplomatic stance on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In his statement, the Thiruvananthapuram MP dismissed the video as "entirely fabricated" and asserted that the footage was created with the "intent to mislead the public."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tharoor's Office Issues Statement

"A fake, AI-generated deepfake video of Dr. Shashi Tharoor is being circulated online, falsely showing him praising Pakistan in relation to a cricket match. This video is entirely fabricated and intends to mislead the public," a statement from Shashi Tharoor's office stated. The statement further urged citizens, media platforms, and relevant authorities to refrain from amplifying unverified material. It called for the immediate removal of such defamatory content.

"We strongly condemn the circulation of this misinformation and urge all citizens, media platforms and relevant authorities to exercise due diligence, refrain from amplifying unverified material and take immediate steps to report and ensure the prompt removal of this defamatory content," added Shashi Tharoor's office.

Tharoor on Politicisation of Sports

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said he doesn't like the politicisation of sports and is glad that "cricket will move" with India and Pakistan's match in the T20 World Cup. Shashi Tharoor's comments came after Pakistan backtracked on their decision to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India.

"I am a politician, but I don't like politics in cricket and sports. I think sports are a different field, a different game. Let politicians do their politics somewhere else, diplomats do their work in diplomacy, and cricket players play their game. I'm happy that at least cricket will move with this match. Who will win, and who will lose? That's another thing. Obviously, we are with our country. The match must happen," Shashi Tharoor said.

Pakistan Clears Team to Play Against India

The Government of Pakistan had directed their national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). (ANI)