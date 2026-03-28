APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy hailed the Assembly resolution on Amaravati's validity but questioned the lack of clarity on Central funding. She urged the state to hold the Centre accountable for financial support under the Reorganisation Act.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday welcomed the Assembly resolution affirming Amaravati's statutory validity as the state capital, but raised sharp questions over the lack of clarity on funding and the Centre's obligations under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

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In a detailed post on X, Sharmila said, "The Assembly resolution affirming the statutory validity of Amaravati is indeed welcome. Requesting the Centre to amend Section 5 is also a justifiable move." However, she questioned why similar urgency was not shown in securing funds under Section 94(3), which mandates financial support from the Centre for building the capital.

Sharmila Questions State on Central Funding

అమరావతి చట్టబద్ధతకు అసెంబ్లీ తీర్మానం హర్షణీయమే. సెక్షన్ 5 సవరణకు కేంద్రాన్ని కోరడం న్యాయబద్ధమే. మళ్లీ ఏ జగన్ @ysjagan గారు లాంటోళ్లు వస్తే..అని ముందుచూపు ఉండడం మీ విజన్ కి నిదర్శనం అనుకుందాం. మరి రాజధాని కోసం విభజన చట్టంలో పెట్టిన సెక్షన్ 94(3) సంగతేంటి చంద్రబాబు @ncbn గారూ ?… pic.twitter.com/O0zoSGyCmw — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) March 28, 2026 Targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, she asked whether inserting "at Amaravati" into Section 5 (Sub-section 2) was sufficient without pressing for financial commitments. "Does that zeal not extend to demanding funds for Amaravati under Section 94(3)? Can Amaravati truly be realised merely through a Gazette notification?" she asked.

Sharmila further questioned whether the state government had adequately held the Centre accountable. "Are you unaware that the responsibility for constructing the new capital lies with the Centre?" she said, claiming provisions that require the Union government to provide necessary funds.

She also criticised what she described as token gestures, remarking, "Shall we simply settle for the single pot of water and basket of soil ceremonially presented by Mr. Modi? Absolutely not."

Concerns Over Financial Burden on Citizens

She warned against burdening citizens with the estimated Rs 1 lakh crore cost of building Amaravati. "Are we to offload the entire burden onto the people?" she asked, demanding that the coalition government clarify its stand in the Assembly.

YSRCP Calls Resolution 'Political Drama'

Her remarks come amid sharp criticism from the opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, which termed the resolution a "political drama." Party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the move was aimed at diverting public attention and questioned the need for such a resolution.

Reddy maintained that his party was not against Amaravati but opposed "corruption and exploitation" in its development, while also raising concerns about rising project costs and lack of progress. (ANI)