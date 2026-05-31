Congress leader Udit Raj condemned the attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, blaming a security lapse by the BJP. Other leaders weighed in, with the BJP denying involvement and attributing the incident to public anger against the TMC.

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, highlighting the lack of adequate security for the Lok Sabha MP. Speaking to ANI, Raj said the BJP treats security as its exclusive domain, and the attack occurred solely due to the lack of adequate protection.

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"I strongly condemn this incident -- such an attack should never have happened. Since the BJP came to power, they treat security as its exclusive domain. Abhishek Banerjee should have been given security. This attack occurred due to a lack of security," the Congress leader said.

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that although people hoped their hardships would ease when TMC ended Leftist rule in West Bengal, conditions worsened and attacks on opponents increased, adding that the public has now voted for the BJP, which must take decisive action to bring change.

"When TMC freed Bengal from Leftist anarchy, people hoped their hardships would ease, but instead they grew worse. In Bengal's political culture, attacks on opponents have only increased... The public has now voted for the BJP. It must take tough decisions to bring change," Prasad told ANI.

BJP Denies Role, Cites 'Public Anger'

Meanwhile, BJP MP Soumitra Khan denied any party involvement in the incident, describing the attack as a consequence of Banerjee's own statements.

"This is the consequence of Abhishek Banerjee's previous statement. The BJP has no role in this," Khan said, adding that it reflected public anger over the TMC's alleged atrocities in the state.

"The public's anger over their atrocities has led to this outcome. Abhishek Banerjee will now have to take his politics to the streets," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'BJP-Sponsored' Attack

The remarks come a day after Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. He was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye.

Banerjee described the attack as "BJP-sponsored" and claimed an attempt on his life, adding that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

"You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he added.

TMC Hits Back With Strong Allegations

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack but added it reflected rising public anger against the former ruling party.

"What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years... The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP, claiming that a party worker, Sushmita Dutta, was caught on camera pelting stones at Banerjee.

"Filthy junglee BJP--stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc. BJP competitive hooliganism," Moitra wrote on X.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack.

Speaking after visiting him in Belle Vue Hospital, she said, "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman." (ANI)