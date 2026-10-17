Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna during Sharadiya Navratri. He offered prayers to Maa Durga, stating the goddess has always been a source of strength and that his visit was an expression of his faith.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple in Patna on the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri and offered prayers to Maa Durga.

The visit took place amid the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri celebrations, during which devotees across the country visit temples and offer prayers to Maa Durga. The festival holds deep religious significance for Hindus and is observed with devotion through prayers, rituals and worship.

'Maa Durga Is My Source of Strength': Governor Yadav

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Yadav said that Maa Durga had always been a source of strength and blessings in his life. He described his visit to the temple as an expression of faith and gratitude towards the goddess. “Today is the day of worshipping Maa Durga. Mata Patan Devi has always given me strength and her blessings. It is on the strength of those blessings that I am serving in a constitutional post today. Therefore, it is natural for me to visit Maa, seek her darshan and touch her feet. I have come here today to offer my respects to her,” Yadav said.

Devotional Visit During Auspicious Period

The Badi Patan Devi Temple is among Patna's prominent religious sites and attracts devotees throughout the year, particularly during Navratri. Yadav's visit reflected his personal devotion to Maa Durga and the religious significance of the occasion, as devotees across Bihar and other parts of the country continued their worship during the auspicious Navratri period.

(ANI)