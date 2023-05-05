Sharad Pawar questioned on nephew Ajit's absence during press conference; Here's what he said

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It should be noted that Sharad Pawar had earlier this week announced his resignation and the party cadre had urged him to take it back. However, his nephew Ajit was the one who had supported the decision.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday (May 5) announced that he will withdraw his resignation and continue as party president. Addressing a press conference at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, the 82-year-old leader said he is respecting the demand of the party cadre and the decision taken by the panel appointed him which rejected his resignation.

    However, several questions were raised about his nephew Ajit Pawar's absence during the press meet. When asked about this, Sharad Pawar said, "Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it".

    Arrested DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

    "Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meaning into this, is not correct," he added.

    "Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," the veteran leader said.

    It should be noted that Sharad Pawar had earlier this week announced his resignation and the party cadre had urged him to take it back. However, his nephew Ajit was the one who had supported the decision.

    "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone must take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," Ajit Pawar had said.

    Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport; check details

    Ajit Pawar, who had staged an unsuccessful coup against his uncle in 2019 by joining the short-lived government of Devendra Fadnavis, is back in focus. There had been reports of the ambitious nephew holding meeting MLAs supporting him, but Pawar managed to prevail over the situation.

