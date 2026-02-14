NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, 84, was discharged from a Pune hospital after treatment for chest congestion. Admitted on Feb 9, doctors confirmed his good health and have advised him to rest before resuming public and routine activities.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties. Pawar, 84, was admitted to the hospital on February 9. The hospital stated, "The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Doctor Simon Grant said, "Mr Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. He will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements."

Updates from Family

Earlier, Pawar's daughter and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, said in a post on X, "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your kind words and continued support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart."

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar had provided updates, stating, "Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai."

Rohit Pawar added, "Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal." He also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to prevent inconveniencing other patients, saying, "I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates."

Advised Rest Post-Recovery

In view of his complete recovery and stable health status, he was scheduled to be discharged today. He has been advised to take a short break and gradually resume routine activities. (ANI)