Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand alleges RSS doesn't believe in Lord Ram and has turned the Ram temple into a BJP-RSS office. He also claimed the original Ram Lalla idol which was part of the legal battle is now kept in a storeroom.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, during his 'Gavishti' yatra (cow-protection campaign), made remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Ram temple, alleging that RSS members do not believe in Lord Ram and claiming that the temple has become more like an office of the BJP and RSS.

Alleging that "RSS members do not consider Lord Ram as God", Shankaracharya claimed that they have taken control of the Ram Janmabhoomi. He further stated that those who can't put a picture of Lord Ram are now deciding about Lord Ram. "Those in the RSS who cannot even put up a picture of Lord Ram have become the ones deciding everything about Ram here," he said.

Allegations Against Govind Giri and Temple Access

Targeting Govind Giri, he said, "If you are a true disciple of your guru or a true son of your parents, then tell us where you were when the Ram temple case was being fought and where you had disappeared." Shankaracharya also said that he would send a legal notice to Govind Giri.

Raising questions over access to the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, he alleged that only VVIPs were allowed inside, while saints from Ayodhya were denied entry. "Five thousand saints were invited for the consecration ceremony, but no saint was allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum," he said.

Shankaracharya alleged that while 5,000 saints were invited for the consecration ceremony, saints were not allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum. "Followers of Sanatan Dharma should not remain silent on this," he said.

Concerns Over Ram Lalla Idol and Temple's Current State

Shankaracharya claimed that the idol currently installed at the Ram temple was not the one that was part of the legal battle, alleging that the idol of Ram Lalla, which endured hardships during the movement, was now kept in a storeroom. "The idol currently installed at the Ram temple is not the one that won the legal battle. The idol of Ram Lalla that endured rain, hardships, and every challenge during difficult times is now kept in the storeroom," Shankaracharya said.

He said that he wished to visit the Ram temple but would do so once, according to him, the temple was fully established. He alleged that the present structure was like an office of the BJP and RSS. "I will visit the Ram temple; it is my great desire. But I will go on the day the temple is completed. As of now, the Ram temple has not been built; currently, it is the office of the BJP and RSS. Wherever I may be, I will visit once the Ram temple is built," Shankaracharya said.

(ANI)