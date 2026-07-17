UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Shamli's transformation from a district known for terror and lawlessness to a symbol of progress. He noted its new connectivity via three major expressways and the revival of industry and public safety.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the stark transformation of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, stating that the district has moved past its history of lawlessness and terror to become a symbol of progress. The Chief Minister contrasted the region's current infrastructure boom with its past struggles, noting that the area is now strategically connected through major expressways.

A Tale of Two Eras: From Terror to 'Triveni'

Speaking in Shamli, the Chief Minister contrasted the region's current infrastructure boom with its past struggles, noting that the area is now strategically connected through major expressways. He said, "Ten years ago, Shamli was a subject of curiosity; people used to wonder where the Shamli district was, as it had become a symbol of terror and fear. Mass exodus was rampant, hooliganism occurred openly, and no one was safe. Development work had stalled, the youth were despondent, farmers were driven to suicide, women and girls feared stepping out, industries had collapsed, and the roads were riddled with potholes."

Emphasising the district's newfound connectivity, Yogi Adityanath stated, "Today, seeing Kairana and Shamli fills me with immense joy; just as Prayagraj is renowned for the *Triveni* (confluence of three rivers), the Shamli district has emerged as a *Triveni Sangam*, a confluence of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Shamli-Ambala Expressway, and the Shamli-Gorakhpur Expressway."

Industrial and Agricultural Revival

Highlighting the industrial turnaround, the Chief Minister remarked that between 2007 and 2017, under the SP and BSP governments, 29 sugar mills shut down. "Today, 122 sugar mills are operational in UP. UP has now become the number one state in sugar production, sugarcane production, and ethanol production, thereby driving the prosperity of our farmers," he added.

Critique of Previous Governments

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further highlighted a period of pervasive fear, noting that women and daughters were afraid to step out of their homes, while open murders were common in Kairana. Furthermore, he claimed that residents previously struggled to access basic electricity. In a sharp political critique, he also labelled the Congress and the Samajwadi Party as "worshippers of Jinnah." "Those who appear to be championing faith today are the very people who, before 2017, would use lathis or open fire on anyone chanting 'Jai Shri Ram, he said."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticised previous governments for hindering religious processions and celebrations, contrasting those actions with his administration's focus on upholding cultural traditions He said, "They used to ban the Kanwar Yatra, halt Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, and prevent Ram Navami processions from taking place. They used to encroach upon the properties of religious sites."

Message on Kanwar Yatra and Cultural Traditions

Linking his governance to the region's historical aspirations, the Chief Minister remarked, "Today, I can say that the 'double-engine' government is realising the dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh ji envisioned for Western Uttar Pradesh--for its farmers and its youth. I make a humble appeal to all Kanwar associations: remember, we are all descendants of Shri Ram, followers of Shri Krishna, and devotees of Bhole Shankar."

"Let us keep this in mind, the dignity of Ram, the divine play (*Leela*) of Krishna, and the harmony and vitality of Shankar always inspire us to move forward. Patience and discipline should be our greatest assets in life; there should be no unruly behaviour over trivial matters," Yogi added.

Call for Discipline and Order

Stressing the necessity of orderly conduct, Yogi Adityanath further stated that if there is any hooliganism or lack of discipline, our detractors will take note of it and try, by any means necessary, to create pressure to restrict the Kanwar Yatra, just as they did in the past.

"Remember, the government is extending every possible support to ensure the safety and convenience of the Kanwariyas and to help them fulfil their devotion. It is this 'double-engine' government that respects faith and showers flower petals, but we must understand the bounds of propriety," Uttar Pradesh CM said.