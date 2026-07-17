PM Modi launched India's first hydrogen-powered train, calling it the world's most powerful. Flagged off between Jind and Sonipat, the event also saw the launch of development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's first hydrogen-powered train, flagged off between Jind and Sonipat, is the world's most powerful hydrogen train, asserting that the country's indigenous railway technology has placed India among a select group of nations operating hydrogen-powered trains.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, marking a significant step towards clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Hydrogen trains a recent global phenomenon: PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering in Jind after flagging off the train, Modi said hydrogen train technology has emerged globally only in the last seven to eight years and is currently operational in only three or four countries. "Hydrogen trains have only recently arrived on the global stage. They came into existence just seven or eight years ago. Currently, only three or four countries possess the capability to operate hydrogen trains, and even in those nations, the technology is still in its early stages. However, hearing about the capabilities of India's hydrogen train will fill you and every Indian with pride," the Prime Minister said.

World's most powerful, India's longest hydrogen train

He said the hydrogen train flagged off from Jind is powered by a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system, making it the world's most powerful hydrogen-powered train, and added that it is also India's longest hydrogen-powered train. "The hydrogen train running from Jind is the most powerful hydrogen train in the world. This train is 3,200 horsepower, and it is not only the most powerful but also the longest hydrogen train in India," Modi said.

21st century belongs to hydrogen-powered rail

Drawing a comparison with the evolution of railway technology, the Prime Minister said the 19th century belonged to steam engines, the 20th century to diesel and electric trains, and the 21st century would be defined by hydrogen-powered rail transport.

Indian Railways now 99% electrified

Highlighting the transformation of Indian Railways, Modi said only around 30 per cent of the country's rail network had been electrified between 1925 and 2014, whereas nearly 99 per cent has been electrified over the past 12 years. He said the expansion of electrification has ensured uninterrupted railway operations despite global conflicts and oil supply disruptions. "The electrification of Indian Railways began in 1925, meaning about 100 years ago. From 1925 to 2014, in about 90 years, only about 30% of the country's rail network could be electrified. 70% of the region ran on diesel. But in the last 12 years, about 99% of India's rail network has been electrified. In Haryana, the rail network has achieved 100% electrification. Because of this, even despite conflicts and oil crises, India's trains have not stopped; India's vehicle of development has not stalled," said PM Modi.

New highways to boost development

The Prime Minister also highlighted the inauguration of key infrastructure projects in Haryana, including the Haryana section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Jind-Gohana National Highway and the Ambala-Kala Amb four-lane road, saying improved connectivity would further accelerate development in the state. "Be it rail or road... such connectivity work not only provides convenience but also multiplies the pace of development several times over. Today, Jind is connecting to so many highways. From this platform, three major projects have just been launched. The inauguration of the Haryana section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway has taken place, and the Jind-Gohana National Highway has also been dedicated to the nation. In addition, the Ambala-Kala Amb four-lane road will provide great convenience to the people of Haryana and Himachal," he said.

India to collaborate with Australia, New Zealand in sports

Referring to his recent visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Modi said India would work closely with Australia and New Zealand in areas such as the sports industry and athlete training to benefit athletes across the country, particularly in Haryana. He also highlighted initiatives such as the National Sports Policy, the 'Khelo Bharat' policy, the Khelo India campaign and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), saying they are providing athletes with unprecedented support and opportunities. "You all know that I returned from a trip to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand just a few days ago. There, India signed several agreements, which have been widely discussed. However, there is one subject that has not been discussed as much. This subject is related to the youth of my country, and especially of Haryana. That subject is sports. I had extensive discussions with the governments of Australia and New Zealand regarding sports. Together with these two countries, we are going to do a lot of work in areas like the sports industry and athlete training, which will greatly benefit the athletes of the country and Haryana," said PM Modi.

"Our government has also created a new National Sports Policy... the 'Khelo Bharat' policy. From the 'Khelo India' campaign to the TOPS Scheme, today athletes are receiving unprecedented facilities. I had extensive discussions with the governments of Australia and New Zealand regarding sports. Together with these two countries, we are going to do a lot of work in areas like the sports industry and athlete training, which will greatly benefit the athletes of the country and Haryana," he added. (ANI)