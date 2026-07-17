Congress leader Pawan Khera met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, urging him to end his fast demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Khera criticized the government's indifference and stressed the duty to engage with protesters.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and urged him to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health.

Khera Urges Wangchuk to End Fast, Cites 'Raj Dharma'

In a post on X after the meeting, Khera said peaceful protest is a constitutional right in a democracy and asserted that it is the government's duty to engage with citizens who undertake a fast to have their voices heard. "In a democracy, peaceful protest is a constitutional right. When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the duty of the government is to listen -- not look away. That is Raj Dharma," Khera said.

Drawing parallels with previous governments, the Congress leader said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 and the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011 had engaged with protesters despite differences. "That is what Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji did in 1984. That is what Dr. Manmohan Singh's government did in 2011. They understood that a government's first responsibility is engagement, even in disagreement," he said.

Khera alleged that the present government has chosen "indifference" towards demands for education reforms raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and protesters at Jantar Mantar. "This government, however, has chosen indifference. It has refused to engage with the demand for education reforms -- whether raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi and the NSUI and IYC workers across the country or the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Such indifference is not merely arrogant; it is callous and wholly unworthy of a democracy," he said.

Khera said that on behalf of the Congress party, he appealed to Wangchuk and the other protesters to call off their hunger strike due to concerns over their health. "Today, on behalf of the Congress Party, I met Shri Sonam Wangchuk and the protesters at Jantar Mantar, and urged them to end their fast in light of their deteriorating health. A movement is not strengthened by losing its people. We live to fight another day," he said.

Abhijeet Dipke who is one of the organisers of the protest thanked Khera for solidarity, "I thank Congress MP @Pawankhera ji for visiting Jantar Mantar, expressing his solidarity, and checking on Sonam sir's health. Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign,"

Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates on Day 20

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health parameters as of 9:30 am on July 17 showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. Blood pressure was 108/68, blood sugar 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate 72 per minute. "... It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person's weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed... As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein and carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring," Dr Satish Lamba, told reporters.

Opposition Leaders Extend Solidarity

On Thursday, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav were among the opposition leaders who met and expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk. Extending support to the youth-led protest at the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and proposed the name of educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the next Union Education Minister. The AAP convenor also urged the Centre to heed the demands of the demonstrators, warning that the NDA government might face the "2014-like fate" as the Congress-led UPA II.

Delhi High Court Orders Medical Monitoring

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Sahni, who sought the Court's intervention over Wangchuk's deteriorating health. While dictating the order, the Bench noted that the petition expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and recorded that he had been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands. The Court observed that the petition alleged his health had deteriorated due to the prolonged hunger strike.

Appearing virtually for the Centre and the Delhi Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that Wangchuk's health was already being checked daily and that his medical parameters were being regularly monitored. The Bench asked whether there was an established mechanism to monitor Wangchuk's health. In response, Mehta assured the Court that government doctors and medical experts were conducting regular examinations.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy. The PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk's health during the prolonged fast. (ANI)