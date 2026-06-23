Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is set to participate in the Shala Praveshotsav in Dahod's tribal area, enrolling 318 children. The campaign, initiated by PM Modi, has boosted school enrolment to 100% and cut dropout rates to under 1%.

CM to Lead Enrolment Drive in Dahod

On the second day of the 24th edition of the statewide Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the enrolment of children in schools at Moti Kharaj village in the tribal area of Dahod district on Wednesday, 24 June.

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Inspired and guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Shala Praveshotsav campaign was launched in 2003. This year, Shala Praveshotsav 2026 is being celebrated as Pragatino Praveshotsav.

As part of this campaign, the Chief Minister will facilitate the school enrolment of a total of 318 children in Moti Kharaj, including the enrolment of 67 children in Anganwadi Balvatika.

Massive Enrolment Drive Across Gujarat

During the 24th edition of the statewide Shala Praveshotsav, around 28.58 lakh eligible children and students across the state will be enrolled in schools.

Accordingly, in the nine talukas of tribal Dahod district, a total of 1,57,948 students, including 77,821 girls, will be enrolled in schools during this three-day campaign.

Chief Minister will reach the primary school at Moti Kharaj at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 24 June, and join the public celebration of enrolling eligible children in school.

Campaign Kick-off at PM Modi's Alma Mater

CM Patel launched the statewide 24th edition of Shala Praveshotsav on Tuesday from BN High School in Vadnagar, Mehsana, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his school education.

During this programme, as part of this campaign, around 390 children were enrolled in schools.

CM Highlights Transformative Impact

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's life is an inspiring example of how a student from an ordinary family can achieve great success through hard work, determination, and education.

He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, new opportunities have opened up in the fields of education, skill development, and growth.

Speaking about the outcomes of Shala Praveshotsav, the Chief Minister said, "In 2003, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi launched the significant campaigns of Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani. As a result, a remarkable transformation has taken place in the State's education sector. At one time, a large number of children used to discontinue their studies midway; however, due to sustained efforts and collective responsibility towards education, school enrollment has now reached 100 percent and the dropout ratio has declined to less than 1 per cent." (ANI)