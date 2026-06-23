Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured 'impartial action' in the Nagrasu dispute, stating the situation is under control. He said legal action will continue against those found guilty. A DSGMC delegation met the CM regarding the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state government is taking "impartial action" in connection with the dispute reported in Nagrasu, while maintaining close coordination between the administration and police. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said that officials, along with the Director General of Police, have been continuously monitoring the situation and holding consultations with all concerned parties. "Regarding the incident that occurred in Nagrasu, the government, administration, and police are taking impartial action involving all parties concerned. Delegations have met with administrative officials, and our Director General of Police has been in constant communication over the past few days. With the Char Dham Yatra currently underway, a record number of pilgrims--approaching the 40-lakh mark--have already arrived. The number of pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib has also increased by 20,000 to 25,000 compared to last year, touching the 1.25-lakh figure in the initial days alone," he said.

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CM Dhami further said that the situation related to the Nagrasu dispute has largely been brought under control and that necessary legal action will continue against those found responsible. "All parties have been informed of the situation; there is no longer an issue, and appropriate legal action is being taken against those found guilty--a process that will continue. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, a place where everyone is respected. I want to tell everyone that Gurdwaras and all our religious sites are places of deep faith and reverence. We should not engage in any act that diminishes our own dignity or harms religion. We must avoid causing harm to the faith, and if there are any issues, people should discuss them--dialogue will lead to solutions," he added.

Situation Peaceful, Standoff Resolution Ongoing

Meanwhile, in connection with the 20 June incident at the Gurudwara in Nagrasu,administrative sources said efforts to resolve the standoff are ongoing, including discussions involving Nihang Sikh groups. The officials confirmed that the situation in and around the Gurudwara premises remains peacefull. The Authorities also said traffic movement on the National Highway is normal, and drone surveillance is being used to monitor the area as a precautionary measure.

DSGMC Delegation Meets CM

Earlier in the day a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation between Sikh pilgrims and residents in Chamoli incident in Karnaprayag, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action. Speaking to ANI, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, "A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. We held a discussion on the incident which occurred in Karnaprayag on 16th June. He is monitoring everything seriously and heard us. The action announced by the DGP yesterday, a committee has been formed to probe...We are confident that action will be taken at the earliest and he will take action across FIRs as well. We have also been assured that the Police officials who manhandled the youth will be inquired into and action will be taken."

Background of the Dispute

The situation, which began on Saturday evening, stems from a dispute following a separate clash in Karnaprayag (Chamoli) on June 16. The Nihang group, which arrived at the Nagarasu Gurdwara from Mohali, Punjab, had demanded arrangements for a large-scale protest against the recent arrest of four of their associates in connection with the earlier incident. (ANI)