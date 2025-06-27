Lionel Messi's departure from PSG was marked by a controversial disciplinary action after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi's time at Paris Saint-Germain came to a rather bitter end in 2023 and it was marked by uncertainty. It wasn't sure that the Argentine would renew his contract and the final straw was a pivotal moment in May 2023, when Messi, without the club's authorization, skipped training to attend a sponsor meeting in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, PSG took disciplinary action, banning Messi for two weeks and docking his wages. This move was seen as a statement by the club to show that no individual was above the institution.

Apology

Two days later, Messi apologized to his teammates via a video message, but the damage was done. Sources close to the player revealed that his entourage had pressured him into making the apology, which left him feeling humiliated.

This incident has been cited as the primary reason for Messi's lingering "bitterness" towards PSG. His comments since leaving the club on a free transfer in 2023 have reflected this sentiment, catching some of those close to him off guard. "It isn't like him," a member of his entourage admitted.

Club World Cup reunion

The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 match between PSG and Inter Miami, Messi's current team, is likely to be a highly charged encounter. The Argentine superstar will face his former club, and the tension between Messi and PSG will could motivate his performance as well.