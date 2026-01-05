Shiv Sena's Shaina NC slammed Aaditya Thackeray for 'regressive thoughts,' while Thackeray accused the Mahayuti govt of being 'frauds' and 'thieves' for falsely claiming credit for the Mumbai coastal road and a statue of Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, accusing him of possessing "regressive thoughts". Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "Aaditya Thackeray inducted Rashid Mamu. Aaditya Thackeray joined Umar Khalid at the Gateway protest. They are plotting to turn Mumbai into Mamdani, but we will never let that happen. We are here for progressive politics. They are here for regressive thoughts and comments."

Aaditya Thackeray Hits Back at 'Credit Stealing'

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray hit back at the Mahayuti government in a post on X on Sunday, alleging attempts to "falsely steal credits" for the Mumbai coastal road and the installation of a statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. In his post, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Looking at these shameless ones, you realise how much of a fraud someone can be. Just like they're falsely trying to steal credit for the Coastal Road, today they've put up a hoarding claiming that the revered Hindu heart-emperor Balasaheb Thackeray's statue was also installed by these frauds."

He further stated, "The location of the statue, its design--these were decided by Uddhavsaheb, it was installed by Uddhavsaheb, and even the fee was paid by Uddhavsaheb!"

Continuing his attack, Aaditya Thackeray added, "But a thief is a thief. They can never go straight. In 'Mindhechya' mirror, do they even see their own face, or is that stolen too?" Aaditya Thackeray's remarks were aimed at the ruling Mahayuti government amid ongoing political sparring between the rival Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra.

Political Sparring Heats Up Ahead of BMC Elections

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled their joint manifesto, 'Vachan Nama', for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto's cover prominently featured a photograph of the Thackeray brothers alongside Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance pledged to provide affordable housing and strengthen infrastructure across healthcare, public transport, and education sectors.

This came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the opposition, saying that the Mahayuti will "teach a lesson" to those who care only about their self-interest. "We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.