Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9 to review the security operations against Naxalism in the state. Amit Shah will lead a high-level security review meeting on the Naxal situation and hold additional meetings in Raipur. He is also slated to participate in the Bastar Pandum programme during the visit. The visit comes as the government strengthens its resolve to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.

Recent Anti-Naxal Operations

Earlier in the day, Security forces neutralised one Maoist in an encounter operation in the southern region of Bijapur district this morning. The security forces also seized an AK-47 from the site.

Meanwhile, in Sukma district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) demolished a memorial of Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, who was a central committee member of the Maoists, in Gogunda village. This comes after the CRPF established a forward operating base in Gogunda on November 20, 2025, ending the long terror reign of Naxals in the region.

Speaking with ANI, Assistant Commandant of 74th Battalion Videkho Kiye said, "This area in Gogunda had been under naxal control for a long time and was a cutoff area for the security forces... But the 74th Battalion established a forward operating base on November 20th, 2025. Today, the monument of a Maoist CC member, Ramanna, was demolished by the Battalion in a joint operation... This will pave the way for a brighter future for the upcoming generation."

Who was Ramanna?

Ramanna was a top Maoist leader who died of cardiac arrest in 2019. He was the mastermind behind the Naxals' most deadly attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh, which took place in 2010, where 76 CRPF Jawans lost their lives. He also planned the Jhiramghati attack in which 28 people, including top state Congress leaders, were killed in 2013.

Significant Decline in LWE Violence

On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) perpetrated violence has come down by 88 per cent from 2010, with deaths of civilians and security forces reduced by 90 per cent.

Replying to an unstarred question from BJP MP Roopkumari Choudhary, Nityanand Rai said 100 deaths of civilians and security forces were reported in 2025 as compared to 1005 in the year 2010. He also updated that security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1022 and facilitated 2337 surrenders in 2025. "The LWE perpetrated violence incidents have come down from a high of 1936 in the year 2010 by 88% to 234 in 2025. Resultant deaths of Civilians & Security Forces have also come down from a high of 1005 in 2010 by 90% to 100 in the year 2025. In 2025, security forces have neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1022 and facilitated 2337 surrenders," Union MoS Nityanand Rai said. (ANI)