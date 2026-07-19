Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan for Amul's curd plant in Kolkata, linking the state's 'Mishti Doi' to the BJP's recent election victory. He criticised past TMC and Left governments and praised CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the world's largest curd production plant under the Amul Bengal Dairy Project in Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in the West Bengal's industrial landscape.

Shah links 'Mishti Doi' to BJP's win, slams past govts

Addressing the event, the Union Minister drew a connection between the State's cultural symbol, ' Mishti Doi ', and the recent political transition asserting that the State is witnessing a new era of growth under the current BJP government. "Today, following the victory in the Bengal elections, I have come here on behalf of PM Modi to sweeten the mouths of the people of Bengal with 'Mishti Doi'. The transformation brought about by the people of Bengal is distinct from any other state assembly election held since independence," Shah said.

Reflecting on the state's past, the Home Minister criticised the previous administrations, stating, "Bengal was once a beacon of light for every sector of the nation... Yet, for a long time, Bengal remained under the rule of a Communist govt influenced by foreign ideologies." He further targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the state's decline over the last decade, saying, "Upon breaking free from that, it fell into the clutches of the TMC, who are devoid of ideology, corrupt, and criminal and before our eyes, the vision of 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) dreamt by Gurudev Tagore was destroyed."

Asserting that the State is now on a path of resurgence, Shah credited the collective struggle of the people and the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the turnaround. "Today, following a decade-long struggle and responding to PM Modi's call, the movement for 'Sonar Bangla' has been revived under the leadership of CM Suvendu with the formation of a BJP government," Shah added.

'Museum of Word' a step to revitalise cultural heritage

Earlier today, Shah inaugurated the first phase of the newly built 'Museum of Word' at the National Library in Kolkata. He described the 'Museum of Word' as a major step toward revitalising the country's cultural heritage. He framed the project as a key achievement under the central government's ongoing efforts to protect and promote the country's cultural identity.

"This is a momentous day for the nation's culture, as PM Modi marks a significant milestone in the resolve to revitalise the country's cultural heritage. The culture of any nation or region, and its expression, cannot exist without language, and language itself cannot exist without words born of emotion. Unless our future generations understand this journey. That the cultural revitalisation of this country cannot truly take place. I am fully confident that this 'Museum of Word' will address a fundamental need in this process of cultural resurgence and will succeed in its mission," he said. (ANI)