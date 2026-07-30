Due to heavy rainfall causing significant damage, Jammu and Kashmir authorities will suspend all traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) on July 31. The closure allows the NHAI to conduct urgent repairs in Udhampur and Ramban.

NH-44 Closed for Repairs

Jammu and Kashmir Authorities announced a complete suspension of traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) on July 31 to allow urgent repair and restoration works following recent heavy downpours across the Union Territory.

Talking to the reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, National Highway (NHW) Raja Adil Hamid noted that persistent rainfall had caused significant structural damage to multiple road stretches, particularly across the Udhampur and Ramban sectors. "In view of the heavy rainfall witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days, several stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), particularly in Udhampur and Ramban districts, have sustained damage," Hamid said.

Reiterating the travel advisory for public safety, he further noted, "The general public is hereby informed that there will be no vehicular movement on NH-44 on Friday, 31 July 2026, as restoration and repair works will be undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the affected stretches of Udhampur and Ramban districts." Following that assessment, the senior traffic official added, "All commuters, transporters and travellers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid travelling on NH-44 until further advisory. The public is requested to cooperate with the concerned authorities to facilitate the timely completion of restoration works and ensure public safety."

Restoration Work on Ramban-Gool Road

Meanwhile, on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan inspected the landslide and subsidence-affected area at Pernote along the Ramban-Gool Road to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and review the ongoing restoration works. Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Arun Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shokat Hayat Mattoo and other concerned officers accompanied him during the inspection.

"The Pernote village has been affected by a landslide, and some area has sunk due to heavy rain. The Ramban-Gool road has been completely washed away, leading to its closure... So work is going on to restore connectivity to the road by deploying manpower and machinery. We have spoken to the senior officer and have requested to add more machinery to restore the road as soon as possible... Our work to restore the road is underway," the Deputy Commissioner said. According to the district administration, restoration efforts are being undertaken in coordination with the BRO and other line departments. The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring public safety and the early restoration of normal traffic movement on the Ramban-Gool Road.

Enhanced Security for Amarnath Yatra

Earlier in July, in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were significantly strengthened to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims as well as the general public. Security forces intensified vigilance by conducting regular night domination exercises, increasing Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle patrolling, and enhancing vehicle checking at strategic locations along the highway.

Joint teams of security forces are maintaining close surveillance and carrying out comprehensive checking operations to ensure uninterrupted and secure movement on the National Highway. A major joint checking operation was conducted in the Banihal area of Ramban district, where security personnel thoroughly inspected vehicles and maintained heightened vigilance as part of the overall security grid.

These enhanced security measures form part of a coordinated strategy to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate the safe, smooth and peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. (ANI)