SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit has discredited allegations made by the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) regarding pro-Khalistan posters and graffiti at G20 delegate sites in Delhi.

The Government’s media wing, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit has debunked the claim made by the banned organization, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) that it had put up pro-Khalistan posters and graffiti at five places to be visited by the G20 delegates in Delhi. The SFJ is a banned pro-Khalistani organisation.

In a tweet, the PIB Fact Check said: “It's being claimed in a video that SFJ, a banned organisation under UAPA has erected pro-Khalistan posters & graffiti at places to be visited by #G20 delegates in Delhi #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #Fake. No posters/graffiti have been put up at any G20 location.”

In a video, which has been purportedly shared by its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is seen talking about the graffiti and posters. In the clip, he is seen saying that his supporters have visited five locations in Delhi -- Tilak Bridge, Bhairon Marg Bridge, Africa Avenue, Ring Road Bridge and Sardar Patel Bridge and pasted the posters.

In 2019, the government banned the SFJ after they were found to be involved in anti-India activities and in separatist acts. A few days ago, several media outlets reported that the SFJ had defaced over 5 metro stations with pro-Khalistani slogans. In pictures shared by Delhi Police, slogans are seen inscribed on the walls of Metro stations, reading “Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad”. “Suspected SFJ activists defaced multiple Metro stations in Delhi -- from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh -- with pro-Khalistan slogans,” a Delhi Police official had said. Within hours, the authorities sprang into action and repainted the metro stations’ walls.