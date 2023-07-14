SFI activists lock up teachers in Kalady Sanskrit University's Koyilandy Centre, seek restoring of Vedanta PG

The SFI activists are demanding to restore the cancelled PG Vedanta course at Kalady Sanskrit College. As part of the protest, they locked up the teachers in the Koyilandy Centre.

Kozhikode: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists locked up the teachers in Koyilandy Centre of Kalady Sanskrit University on Friday (July 14) morning amid the protest seeking restoration of Vedanta PG courses. The course was earlier cancelled by the college administration.

SFI has been in protest for the past week against the cancellation of the Vedanta PG course at the Koyilandy Centre. As part of it, the SFI decided to intensify the protest at the centre. Meanwhile, a syndicate meeting of Kalady University will be held today.

The SFI locked up around 15 teachers and non-teachers in the Centre.

Earlier, there have been instances of locking up teachers by the SFI in various parts of the state. In March, SFI activists locked up teachers in Law College in Thiruvananthapuram as a protest against the suspension of several co-activists over a clash during the college union election.

Back in 2016, SFI thanked a teacher on her retirement day with an earthen tomb with a wreath and flower petals in Govt Victoria College at Palakkad. On the symbolic grave, it read, "Thanks for your great services." The principal Sarasu was appalled to see this when she arrived on the campus on her retirement day after three decades of service.