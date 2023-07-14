Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SFI activists lock up teachers in Kalady Sanskrit University's Koyilandy Centre, seek restoring of Vedanta PG

    The SFI activists are demanding to restore the cancelled PG Vedanta course at Kalady Sanskrit College. As part of the protest, they locked up the teachers in the Koyilandy Centre.

    SFI activists lock up teachers in Kalady Sanskrit University's Koyilandy Centre, seek restoring of Vedanta PG course anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists locked up the teachers in Koyilandy Centre of Kalady Sanskrit University on Friday (July 14) morning amid the protest seeking restoration of Vedanta PG courses. The course was earlier cancelled by the college administration.

    Also read: Kerala: Days after father was killed on marriage eve, daughter enters wedlock

    SFI has been in protest for the past week against the cancellation of the Vedanta PG course at the Koyilandy Centre. As part of it, the SFI decided to intensify the protest at the centre. Meanwhile, a syndicate meeting of Kalady University will be held today. 

    The SFI locked up around 15 teachers and non-teachers in the Centre.

    Earlier, there have been instances of locking up teachers by the SFI in various parts of the state. In March, SFI activists locked up teachers in Law College in Thiruvananthapuram as a protest against the suspension of several co-activists over a clash during the college union election. 

    Back in 2016, SFI thanked a teacher on her retirement day with an earthen tomb with a wreath and flower petals in Govt Victoria College at Palakkad. On the symbolic grave, it read, "Thanks for your great services." The principal Sarasu was appalled to see this when she arrived on the campus on her retirement day after three decades of service. 

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas AJR

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

    Interview with Muslim World League Chief Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa

    'No Constitution bars Muslims from performing prayers'

    Chandrayaan 3 Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches snt eai

    Chandrayaan-3: Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Recent Stories

    Herbs for healing 6 medicinal plants you can grow in your backyard gcw eai

    Herbs for healing: 6 medicinal plants you can grow in your backyard

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas AJR

    Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

    The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event vma

    The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to high-voltage fights between Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhruve ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to high-voltage fights between Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhruve

    Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others praise ISRO scientists ahead of launch RBA

    Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others praise ISRO scientists ahead of launch

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon