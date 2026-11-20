Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, rejecting BJP claims that the minister disrespected the armed forces and accusing the opposition of politicizing issues to divert from substantive assembly debates.

Himachal CM Sukhu Defends Minister Negi Against BJP Amid Army Remarks

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday defended Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi over his remarks concerning the armed forces, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue and diverting attention from substantive matters.

Responding to questions from reporters in Dharamshala, CM Sukhu said Negi had never intended to disrespect the armed forces and alleged that the BJP was unnecessarily giving the controversy a political twist. “Jagat Singh Negi has never said anything out of any disrespect towards the Army. The BJP keeps giving the issue unnecessary importance. They have no issues and have been discussing an adjournment motion for the last three days,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also accused the opposition of making allegations without presenting documents and said he would respond to its claims in the Assembly with relevant records. Referring to allegations that the Congress government was selling state assets, Sukhu said his government had instead taken steps to protect public property and accused the previous BJP regime of disposing of state assets.

CM Sukhu said his government had demonstrated political determination in defending matters concerning state property and had won four cases in court. “Where political will is weakened or compromised, disputes continue in courts without resolution. Our government has fought with determination and won four cases,” he said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s winter session, with the opposition questioning the government over its decisions and raising allegations concerning state assets and the minister’s remarks on the armed forces.

Earlier, Negi had refused to apologise in the state Assembly over his remarks concerning the Indian Army and the Rafale deal, asserting that he had not said anything wrong, even as BJP legislators staged a walkout demanding an apology. During proceedings in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Negi questioned the BJP's demand and presented a copy of the Assembly debates dated November 18 to support his argument.

Stating that his remarks had been made on the floor of the House, the minister questioned why BJP members had not objected at that time and were demanding an apology now. Negi maintained that he had made no objectionable remarks against the Indian Army and asked why he should apologise when he had not said anything wrong.

The document presented by the minister contained his remarks questioning the Rafale deal, in which he alleged that an aircraft worth around Rs 700 crore was purchased for Rs 2,300 crore. In the remarks, he also raised questions over alleged financial irregularities, bank NPAs, and the writing off of loans worth Rs 5 lakh crore. (ANI)