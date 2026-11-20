BJP leaders Pradeep Bhandari and CR Kesavan have criticized Rahul Gandhi for his alleged ties to anti-India groups and his disparaging remarks about India's global stature made during a recent event at the University of Chicago.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Links To Anti India Elements

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he is on the "side of India's enemies." Sharing a photograph of Indian American Muslim Council's (IAMC) Rasheed Ahmed at Gandhi's event at the University of Chicago from n a post on X, Bhandari claimed that the IAMC maintains links with Pakistan-backed extremist outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami as well as the Muslim Brotherhood. He further contended that the presence of individuals accused of campaigning against India on foreign soil alongside Gandhi demonstrates alignment with "India's enemies."

"Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) at Rahul Gandhi’s US event. IAMC has links to Pakistan’s terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim Brotherhood! When people campaigning against India on foreign soil become part of Rahul Gandhi’s political company, is it not evident that Rahul Gandhi is on the side of India's enemies? In his earlier visit he has met Ilhan Omar Pro Pak propagandist!" he said.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised Gandhi’s recent remarks at the University of Chicago, where the Congress leader argued that India had become a "side player" in global affairs while Pakistan was actively mediating peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. Sharing a part of Gandhi's discussion on X, Kesavan accused him of attempting to tarnish India's international reputation during his visit to the United States.

"Rahul Gandhi, sitting in a foreign country and maliciously attempting to spoil India’s international reputation by publicly defaming our nation as a side player, is most reprehensible and inexcusable. Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan, and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," he said.

Kesavan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India's standing as a "global unifier and consensus builder in an evolving multipolar world." He underlined that even senior leaders of the Congress party have appreciated PM Modi's efforts, while the Gandhi family cannot tolerate India's rising stature under PM Modi's leadership.

"New India under PM Modi ji’s sagacious statesmanship has emerged as a global unifier and consensus builder in an evolving multipolar world. Even senior Congress leaders have appreciated the nuanced and balanced foreign policy of PM Modi ji. Rahul Gandhi and the bitter Congress first family cannot tolerate New India’s rising global stature under PM Modi ji's leadership. India definitely deserves a better LoP than the irresponsible, incompetent and ill-informed Rahul Gandhi," he asserted.