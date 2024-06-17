BREAKING: Several passengers injured as goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express in New Jalpaiguri (WATCH)
Efforts are underway to shift the injured passengers to nearby hospitals, with senior officials rushing to the scene to oversee operations.
Several passengers were on Monday (June 17) injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.
Taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."
(This is a developing story.)