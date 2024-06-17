Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Railways triumphs with successful trial run to Reasi via world's highest rail bridge in J&K (WATCH)

    Indian Railways achieved a milestone with the successful trial run of the first train from Sangaldan to Reasi, crossing the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab River. This milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure development promises enhanced connectivity, nearing completion ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit for International Yoga Day.

    J & K: Indian Railways conquers world's highest rail bridge with successful trial run to Reasi (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Indian Railways has marked a historic milestone with the successful trial run of the first train from Sangaldan to Reasi, traversing the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. This achievement brings closer the reality of seamless travel between the Valley and the rest of the country, expected to commence within the next 4-5 months, according to officials.

    Reasi, which recently witnessed a tragic terror attack claiming nine lives, is now in the spotlight for this engineering marvel. The completion of this crucial rail link comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Srinagar to celebrate International Yoga Day.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the momentous news on social media, stating, "The first trial train has successfully journeyed from Sangaldan to Reasi, crossing the Chenab bridge. Construction work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is nearing completion, with only tunnel No. 1 remaining partially unfinished."

    Officials have announced that the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) is scheduled to conduct a comprehensive two-day inspection later this month on the Sangaldan-Reasi section. The USBRL project, spanning 272 km, has seen 209 km commissioned in phases, making it a vital infrastructural link for the region.

    Highlighting the significance of the Chenab rail bridge, which stands at a towering 359 meters above the Chenab River—35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—the project is set to redefine connectivity and transport in the region once fully operational.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
