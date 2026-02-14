Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded PM Modi for inaugurating Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, stating the names reflect India's new vision and a commitment to service, shedding the colonial mindset. The PMO will relocate to Seva Teerth.

'A Symbol of India's New Vision'

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, congratulated the Prime Minister Modi on the inauguration of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 & 2, stating that the names reflect India's new thinking and a commitment to service.

Addressing the event, he said, "It is our great fortune that we are all becoming witnesses to this day and have the opportunity to participate in this occasion. Honourable Prime Minister, on this occasion, I congratulate you and offer my best wishes for the inauguration of this historic and newly constructed Seva Teerth. Along with this, I also extend my congratulations and best wishes to your own family members, the 140 crore people of this country, on this occasion. This Seva Teerth has been built with the resolution of serving this family."

Khattar said under the Prime Minister's leadership, Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawans symbolise India's new vision, energy, culture, and self-reliance, moving away from the colonial mindset.

"Honourable Prime Minister, this place, under your leadership, is a new symbol of India's new thinking, new energy, new thoughts, new vision, and our Indian culture and values. Under your leadership, this also represents freedom from that colonial mindset which used to underestimate Indian skill, efficiency, strength, and capability. You gave the name 'Kartavya Path' to the Rajpath. You have named the buildings from which government departments will work as 'Kartavya Bhawan'. You have called your office 'Seva Teerth'", Khattar added.

PMO to Relocate After 95 Years

He further said, "Today, Seva Teerth was inaugurated during the day, and now you are inaugurating Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2. Even before this, you have already inaugurated Kartavya Bhawan 3. Union Minister said Seva Teerth was inaugurated today, along with Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, while Kartavya Bhawan 3 had been inaugurated earlier.

The Prime Minister's Office is set to relocate from the historic South Block to Seva Teerth after 95 years.

"In the coming time, the work of all ten Kartavya Bhawans will be completed soon. After 95 years, the Prime Minister's Office is moving from the South Block to start working here at Seva Teerth. On this occasion, I congratulate the people of the country once again. These names that you have chosen do not just represent your thinking, but also reflect your resolution to serve. Honourable Prime Minister, I salute this thinking and this resolution," he said.

'A New History is Being Made': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 in the national capital and said these buildings have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new history is being made and the day has become a witness to a new beginning in India's development journey. He said that as the country moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of a colonial mindset.

Resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat'

The Prime Minister emphasised that in the scriptures, Vijaya Ekadashi has held great significance, as the resolve taken on this day always leads to victory. He said that with the resolve of a developed India, all are entering the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan. He underlined that the divine blessings for victory in this goal are with them.

He extended congratulations to everyone, including the PMO team, the Cabinet Secretariat, and employees of various departments, on Seva Teerth and the new buildings. He expressed gratitude to all engineers and worker colleagues associated with their construction.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. (ANI)