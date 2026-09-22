CDSCO identified 220 Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and one spurious drug sample in Delhi during its August 2026 surveillance. The spurious drug, from an unauthorised maker, is under investigation. The action is part of routine market checks.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified 220 drug samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) during routine regulatory surveillance in August 2026, including 29 samples identified by Central Drugs Laboratories and 191 by State Drugs Testing Laboratories.

Spurious Drug Alert in Delhi

According to the monthly NSQ and Spurious Drug Alert issued by CDSCO, one drug sample from the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi was also identified as a spurious drug. The spurious drug was allegedly manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is currently under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, according to the regulatory authority.

CDSCO's Regulatory Process

CDSCO said the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is displayed on its portal every month as part of routine regulatory surveillance activity.

The regulator clarified that identification of a drug sample as NSQ is based on the failure of the particular sample in one or more specified quality parameters. CDSCO further stated that the finding is specific to the drug product of the batch tested by the Government Laboratory and does not warrant concerns regarding other drug products available in the market.

The regulatory surveillance is conducted in collaboration with State drug regulators to identify NSQ and spurious medicines and facilitate their removal from the market.

Breakdown of August 2026 Findings

For August 2026, Central Drugs Laboratory identified 29 drug samples as NSQ, while State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 191 drug samples as NSQ.

CDSCO said the identification of NSQ and spurious medicines is part of its regular regulatory process aimed at ensuring that such medicines are identified and removed from the market.

The matter concerning the spurious drug identified in Delhi remains under investigation, and further action will be taken in accordance with the applicable Act and Rules. (ANI)