US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke paid Rs 5.5 lakh to FRRO to compound offences under the Foreigners Act. He was earlier granted default bail by a Special NIA Court as the agency failed to file a UAPA chargesheet within the statutory period.

US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke has paid Rs 5.5 lakh towards compounding charges before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in connection with offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, sources said.

Default Bail Granted by Special NIA Court

The development comes days after Van Dyke was granted default bail by the Special NIA Court at Rouse Avenue after the court noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet within the statutory period in relation to the Foreigners Act offences, while its investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences was stated to be continuing.

Van Dyke’s legal team is now preparing to move a discharge application before the Special NIA Court and is likely to file it within a day or two, sources said. Van Dyke is represented by advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour.

The FRRO passed its order after Van Dyke deposited the compounding amount. The order is expected to be brought to the notice of the Special NIA Court, which is likely to consider its implications in the pending proceedings.

Case Background and Court's Observations

Van Dyke was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2026, in connection with the case concerning alleged activities linked to a training camp in Myanmar. He was initially booked under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The statutory period for completion of the investigation expired on September 8, 2026. On the same day, the NIA filed a chargesheet invoking Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The agency, however, informed the court that further investigation in relation to the alleged UAPA offences was continuing.

Van Dyke subsequently approached the court seeking default bail, contending that the investigation concerning the UAPA offences had not been completed within the prescribed period.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma, while granting him default bail, noted that the NIA had not completed its investigation concerning the UAPA offences within the statutory period. The court observed that, in the circumstances, it could not conclude that Van Dyke was disentitled to default bail. The court further held that the investigating agency could not circumvent the statutory provisions governing the right to default bail by filing an incomplete chargesheet for the purpose of denying such relief to the accused. The court accordingly granted Van Dyke default bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount, subject to the satisfaction of the court.

Future Proceedings

The latest FRRO development and the nature of the chargesheet are now likely to form part of the arguments in Van Dyke’s proposed discharge plea. However, the discharge application will be considered by the Special NIA Court on the basis of the charges, the prosecution’s stand and material available on record.

Sources said the defence is preparing the application in light of the present status of the proceedings and the compounding of the Foreigners Act offences. (ANI)