Serving the needy at Mahakumbh: Blankets and food for the less fortunate

Narayan Seva Sansthan leads humanitarian efforts at Mahakumbh 2025, providing free food, shelter, and mobility aids to the needy and disabled. The organization also facilitates holy dips at the Sangam and offers spiritual enrichment activities.

Mahakumbh-2025 is not just a spiritual gathering but also a powerful platform for human welfare. Alongside faith and devotion, large-scale humanitarian efforts are underway in the Mela area, where various organizations are actively serving the divyang, and providing free food, accommodation and blankets for the destitute.

Among them, Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, has emerged as a beacon of selfless service, catering to the needs of the poor, needy, and divyangs.

From distributing tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, and high-quality artificial limbs free of cost to ensuring seamless arrangements for a holy dip at the Sangam, food, and shelter, the institute is playing a crucial role in making Mahakumbh an inclusive and compassionate event.

The Narayan Seva Sansthan camp, located in front of Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s camp in Sector 18, is making remarkable contributions to human welfare at the Maha Kumbh. So far, the organization has distributed around 50 tricycles and over 150 artificial limbs to persons with disabilities, enabling them to lead more independent lives.

Additionally, a large number of people are benefiting from physiotherapy services provided at the camp.

Beyond medical support, the camp is also fostering spiritual enrichment, with religious events such as Bhagwat Katha and Ram Katha being organized for devotees.

Prashant Agarwal, International President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, highlighted that high-quality artificial limbs—which are often expensive in the market—are being provided free of cost to those in need at the Maha Kumbh area. Additionally, a dedicated 70-member team is engaged in various public welfare activities on a daily basis.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has been continuously engaged in distributing langar, bhandara, clothes, and blankets in large numbers at Maha Kumbh since Makar Sankranti on January 14. Additionally, the organization has provided free accommodation to hundreds of people, supported by its generous donors.

The Sansthan is also facilitating thousands of devotees in taking a holy dip at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, with ongoing efforts to benefit even more pilgrims throughout the Maha Kumbh period.

According to Vandana Agarwal and Palak Agarwal, directors of the Sansthan, special arrangements have been made to assist persons with disabilities in performing the holy dip in the Ganga. The organization has also been distributing tricycles, wheelchairs, and crutches to those in need. In particular, individuals of all age groups who have lost mobility due to accidents are receiving free modular artificial limbs, which are custom-measured and fitted directly at Mahakumbh Nagar. Additionally, they are being provided with training to adapt to their new prosthetics.

President Prashant Agarwal shared that the institute's team participated in Amrit Snan with the blessings and inspiration of Nirvani Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Ji Maharaj. He said that he was deeply moved by the blessings of thousands of saints, mahants, sadhus, and devotees, believing that this Maha Kumbh will inspire progress and infuse all with positive energy.

