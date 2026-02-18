TN BJP's Kanagasabapathi claims a 'serious tug of war' between DMK and Congress, noting DMK has never won alone since 1967. This comes as Congress leaders demand power sharing, more seats, and local body reservations from the DMK.

BJP Highlights Rift in DMK-Congress Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Prof. Dr Kanagasabapathi said on Tuesday that since 1967, DMK has never won an election on its own.

Speaking to ANI, Kanagasabapathi said, "From the information available to us, I strongly believe that there is a serious tug of war going on between DMK and Tamil Nadu Congress. In a very recent round table organised by a popular TV network, CM Stalin has announced that alliance rule is not suitable and will not be suitable for Tamil Nadu. You know all along, since 1967, DMK has never won an election on its own. It has always won only in alliance with other parties. Particularly in the last few years, DMK has been in alliance with the Congress party and other parties."

Congress's Three Demands Outlined

"This time there is avery serious difference of opinion. You know, earlier the central representative for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Praveen Chakravarty, he has been saying that we want, you know, alliance government if INDIA alliance comes to power, DMK alliance comes to power. DMK has all along been saying no alliance, etc. But very recently, a few days back, Mr. Manickam Tagore, MP from Virudhunagar, has clearly demanded three things," Kanagasabapathi said.

He further stated that, "He has made three demands in the Madurai district Congress party meeting. One is that they should get power if they are elected to the assembly after 2026 election. If DMK-led INDIA alliance comes to power, then they have to share power with them. Second thing is they want increased number of seats. Last time they contested 25 seats, they won 18 seats."

"You know, the strike rate, Mr. Manickam Tagore says is higher than that of the DMK party. DMK party contested 173 seats, won 133 seats. He says our strike rate was higher than the strike rate of DMK. So, we are demanding seats only from those places where DMK lost. This is second demand. Then third demand, if INDIA alliance comes to power or not, after 2026, they want 30% reservation for them. Reservation means 30% of seats for them in the local body election. So, these are the three demands he has made," said Kanagasabapathi.

Congress Leadership Responds to Alliance Tensions

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress Tamil Nadu state president K Selvaperunthagai said that all decisions regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be taken by the party's central leadership, stressing that the state unit will abide by the directives of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to ANI here, Selvaperunthagai noted that only a month remains for the elections and asserted that the relationship between the Congress and its ally DMK remains intact. "This is the election time. Only one month is left for the elections. Whatever the AICC decides, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will follow. It is very intact (relationship with Congress and DMK)," he said.

On seat-sharing arrangements, he clarified that discussions will be handled entirely by the AICC and added that he is set to meet the Congress President. "We already took a resolution on January 17, AICC will speak and decide," he added.

Responding to remarks by Congress MP Manickam Tagore over seat-sharing, Selvaperunthagai reiterated that negotiations will be conducted by the AICC. "AICC will negotiate. No one should talk to the press or media. We are following their instructions. AICC said that we will not speak outside. Whatever AICC said, we have to follow," he said.

Manickam Tagore Highlights Delay in Seat-Sharing Talks

Meanwhile, Tagore on Sunday said the party was "still awaiting the formation" of a committee by its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, to hold discussions on alliance-related matters, asserting that the Congress "stands by its principles" as a national party.

Speaking to reporters in Tirupparankundram, Tagore said that 70 days had passed since the Congress was informed that a committee would be constituted for talks, but the party had yet to see any concrete progress in that direction. (ANI)