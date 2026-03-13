Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of compromising India's energy security and linked the Petroleum Minister to the 'Epstein Files'. He claimed his mic was switched off for questioning the government and also invoked Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram on social inclusion.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Central government, claiming that India's energy security has been compromised amid the West Asia conflict. Addressing the birth anniversary programme of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow, Gandhi said that today America tells India to purchase gas and oil from Russia.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Link to 'Epstein Files'

"Yesterday, in Parliament, I used the word 'Epstein' and the Speaker immediately interjected. I was speaking about energy. I said that gas cylinders are unavailable. Our Energy Security has been compromised. Today, America says, we can purchase gas and oil from Russia. America will say if we can buy from Iran, Iraq, or anyone else. The implication is that our Energy Security has been compromised... The man whom you appointed as Oil Minister, whose name appears in the "Epstein Files"--he is a friend of Epstein. Money belonging to George Soros has flowed into his daughter's company," Rahul Gandhi said.

'My Mic Was Switched Off': Rahul Gandhi

Further, the Congress MP claimed that his mike was deliberately switched off in the Lok Sabha whenever he questioned the government. "I said in Parliament that the Modi government has compromised India's energy security - the mic was switched off. As soon as I mentioned that Modi's name appears in the Epstein files - the mic was switched off. I raised questions linking Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Epstein - the mic was switched off. I tried to talk about Soros money being invested in their daughter's company - the mic was switched off. The bottom line of a hundred discussions, which cannot be suppressed - Narendra has surrendered," Rahul Gandhi said.

Reflections on Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram

Rahul Gandhi also reflected on the teachings of Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, highlighting the importance of education and social inclusion. "Before delivering this speech, I was reflecting on how Ambedkar ji used to speak about education. He spoke about the importance of organisation. And when Kanshiram ji used to travel across Uttar Pradesh at night, he would carry a pen with him... He would also assert that the pen ought to be designed in such a way that, while 15 per cent of society certainly benefits, the 85 per cent must benefit as well; they, too, must be included in the process," he said.

"But what has happened now? The BJP has introduced a new system. The BJP has separated the pen from its cap. They have cast the cap aside--who knows where--and are now wandering around carrying only the pen itself... I once mentioned this to someone else--though I cannot say whether I was right or wrong to do so--but I truly believe that had Jawaharlal Nehru been alive today, Kanshiram ji would have been a Congress Chief Minister," Rahul said. (ANI)