Andhra University is hosting Pharma Innovation 2026 for its centenary and 75th Pharmacy Dept anniversary, aiming to make students industry-ready. The university also recently held vibrant Sankranti celebrations on its grounds with BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Andhra University to Host Pharma Innovation 2026

Andhra University is set to host Pharma Innovation 2026 as part of its centenary celebrations. The event is being organised to commemorate 75 years of the AU Pharmacy Department. The conclave is being conducted under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, AU Vice Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said the conclave aims to prepare students to become industry-ready in the pharmaceutical sector. He said programs are being planned over the next five years to create awareness among students about developments in modern pharmaceutical sciences. Experts from the pharma industry and students from various colleges across the country are expected to participate in the national-level conclave.

The Vice Chancellor also stated that Andhra University examination results have been made available through the state government's Manamitra WhatsApp service, enabling students to easily access their results.

Vibrant Sankranti Festivities Conclude on Campus

Earlier in January, Visakhapatnam witnessed a vibrant celebration of tradition and culture as Sankranti festivities concluded successfully at the Andhra University Grounds. The Sankranti event, held from January 9 to January 16, showcased the essence of rural life and traditional celebrations under the initiative of former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The venue came alive with colourful rangolis depicting village culture, traditional bullock cart races, Haridasu performances, Burrakatha storytelling and cultural musical programmes. The aroma of traditional homemade delicacies added to the festive atmosphere, drawing large crowds from across the city. The event received an enthusiastic response from the public, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh and reinforcing the spirit of Sankranti celebrations.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao also celebrated Bhogi Pongal at the Andhra University Grounds in Visakhapatnam, performing traditional rituals including lighting the bonfire and chanting mantras. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today marks the beginning of the four-day Sankranti festival. On Bhogi day, the first day of the festival, we pray to God to end any negativity we have experienced in the past and to bring prosperity and happiness to everyone. This morning, we lit a bonfire, chanted mantras and conducted a pooja karyakram for Agnidev. May this Sankranti bring happiness in the lives of everyone."