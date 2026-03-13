Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan of a severe response to any future aggression, recalling how the BrahMos missile 'wreaked havoc' on terrorist camps during 'Operation Sindoor'. He also noted Lucknow's new BrahMos facility.

BrahMos 'Wreaked Havoc' in Pakistan: Rajnath Singh's Stern Warning

Highlighting the effectiveness of India's defence capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the BrahMos missile "wreaked havoc" on terrorist camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking in Lucknow, Singh cautioned that any future attempts by Pakistan to repeat such actions would be met with a response so strong that they "would never recover from it." He also noted that the integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile has now been established in Lucknow, underscoring the city's growing role in India's defence infrastructure.

"During Operation Sindoor, we saw how BrahMos wreaked havoc in Pakistan's terrorist camps. If they even thought of doing something like that again, they would get such a response that they would never recover from it. Beyond this, I don't wish to say anything more; all of you are wise enough to understand this. The BrahMos, which played such a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor, its integration and testing facility has been established right here in Lucknow," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister emphasised the strength of India's military response to terrorism, adding, "We gave such a crushing response to the terrorists' cowardly act that they will think ten times before even considering whether or not to attack India again. And if they ever dare to think of doing something like that again, they will receive such a response that they will never be able to recover from it - I assure you of that."

Lucknow's Strategic Role in 'Make in India'

Singh described the establishment of the BrahMos integration and testing facility in Lucknow as a momentous occasion, underlining its strategic significance for national security and local development.

"This will not only provide new opportunities for our youth in the field of technology but will also give a significant boost to 'Make in India.' Seeing the role Lucknow is playing in strengthening the nation's security truly fills me with pride as a representative of this city," he said.

Praise for 'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath

The Defence Minister also praised the developmental efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his actions laid the groundwork for development, playing a key role in the state's growth.

"People know Yogi ji as 'Bulldozer Baba.' And Yogi ji has run bulldozers over the houses of mafias and goons, teaching them a lesson. But those people only see one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer doesn't just demolish; it also prepares the ground for development after demolishing. Our Chief Minister has played a very important role in preparing the ground for development here," Singh said.