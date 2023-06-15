Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senthil Balaji removed from minister post, portfolios handed over to 2 ministers; check details

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (June 15) urged governor RN Ravi and made a recommendation to change portfolios of Senthil Balaji. State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will hold additional charge of electricity and incumbent Housing Minister Erode Muthusamy will hold additional charge of Prohibition and Excise depts.

    This development comes after Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
