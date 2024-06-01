Chennai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai

All passengers safely disembarked, and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. "Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," IndiGo said.

An IndiGo flight 6E 5314 from Chennai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on Saturday following a bomb threat. In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol, and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines."

This incident follows a similar scare on Friday, when a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight with 177 passengers received a bomb threat mid-air. The flight landed safely in Srinagar, and all passengers and crew were evacuated. The bomb threat was later deemed 'non-credible' by airport authorities after thorough security checks.

Additionally, on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi was evacuated at Delhi airport due to a bomb threat. The aircraft was taken to a remote bay, and all passengers were safely evacuated via emergency exits.

However, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended all four cabin crew members on that flight for violating evacuation protocols by using emergency slides with their bags.

