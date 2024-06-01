Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024

    The report revealed that Delhi recorded 15 extreme weather events from January to March 2024, primarily cold days or cold waves. This marks an increase from the 12 events recorded during the same period in both 2023 and 2022.

    15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    The Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE) State of Environment report for 2024 revealed that Delhi was among 12 states and Union territories (UTs) that experienced the highest number of extreme weather events in the first three months of 2024.

    The report revealed that Delhi recorded 15 extreme weather events from January to March 2024, primarily cold days or cold waves. This marks an increase from the 12 events recorded during the same period in both 2023 and 2022.

    Chennai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai

    "From January to March 2024, at least 12 states/UTs, including Delhi, recorded their highest number of days with extreme weather events in the past three years," the report said.

    Between January 1 and December 31, 2023, India faced extreme weather on 318 of the 365 days, resulting in 3,287 deaths and damaging 2.2 million hectares of crop area. The report sourced its data from the disaster management division of the Union Home Ministry, the India Meteorological Department, and media reports.

    In Delhi, 14 of the 15 extreme weather events in 2024 were cold waves or cold days in January, with one incident of lightning and storm occurring on March 3. "As Delhi experiences blistering heat in May, the number of extreme events is expected to rise this year," a researcher noted.

    Sunita Narain, Director General of CSE, commented, "Even as we are releasing this report, India is going through an intense heatwave. This is a time when we must understand the crisis of a changing climate. The data in this report provides clear evidence that heat is rising and extreme weather events are breaking the backs of the poorest in our world."

    The report also highlighted that 2023 was India's second hottest year on record, with 102 weather stations across 26 of 36 states/UTs registering record-breaking temperatures. It was also a notably wet year, with 69 weather stations across 23 states/UTs recording unprecedented rainfall.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaches polling booth on wheelchair to cast vote

    In the first three months of 2023, lightning and storms were the most common extreme weather events in India. However, in 2024, cold waves or cold days have become the most frequent occurrences during this period. Despite this shift, hailstorms, often occurring alongside lightning and storms, continued to have a widespread impact across 25 states/UTs, while cold waves/cold days were reported in 13 states/UTs.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smarter than Mumbaikars Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, leaves Internet amused (WATCH) snt

    'Smarter than Mumbaikars': Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, leaves Internet amused (WATCH)

    Sri Lankan police arrest 'handler' of four suspected ISIS terrorists nabbed in Gujarat snt

    Sri Lankan police arrest 'handler' of four suspected ISIS terrorists nabbed in Gujarat

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation anr

    Kerala: Organ trade ringleader arrested from Hyderabad; Brought to Aluva for interrogation

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty anr

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty

    Chennai bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai AJR

    Chennai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    Smarter than Mumbaikars Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, leaves Internet amused (WATCH) snt

    'Smarter than Mumbaikars': Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, leaves Internet amused (WATCH)

    7 upcoming smartphones launching in June 2024 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more gcw

    7 upcoming smartphones launching in June 2024

    Sri Lankan police arrest 'handler' of four suspected ISIS terrorists nabbed in Gujarat snt

    Sri Lankan police arrest 'handler' of four suspected ISIS terrorists nabbed in Gujarat

    Nagaland state lottery result June 01, 2024: Dear Narmada morning winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 01, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon