    MLA disqualification case: Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, rules Maharashtra speaker

    Following the split, the EC designated the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's group, while Uddhav's faction was recognized as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), with a flaming torch as its symbol.

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar AJR
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    In a recent development in the Shiv Sena's internal power struggle, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday (January 10) delivered a significant verdict favoring Eknath Shinde's faction. Narwekar's ruling cemented Shinde's leadership within the party, emphasizing his substantial support from the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs.

    Furthermore, the Speaker nullified the disqualification of Shinde faction MLAs, citing the absence of authority of the Shiv Sena's erstwhile chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, to call the legislative meeting.

    Stating that the amended 2018 constitution lacks validation from the Election Commission of India records, Narwekar relied on the 1999 Shiv Sena constitution as the valid one. He highlighted the EC-provided constitution as pivotal in determining the genuine political faction within the party.

    The factional discord emerged in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde and other legislators challenged Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, fracturing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Cross-petitions ensued, urging the disqualification of MLAs from both factions.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

    With the Supreme Court's directive to Speaker Narwekar to expedite the adjudication process while respecting the constitutional integrity, the verdict deadline initially set for December 31, 2023, was extended to January 10, 2024.

    Anticipating the verdict, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence, asserting ample support and the legality of their alliance.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
