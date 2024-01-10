Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sam Pitroda reveals Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from handshakes with rough-skinned poor Indians (WATCH)

    Despite the physical strain, Pitroda emphasized that Gandhi found joy in meeting people, considering it his ongoing responsibility even after assuming the Prime Ministerial office. He added that the overwhelming crowds were a testament to Gandhi's popularity among the masses.

    Sam Pitroda reveals Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from handshakes with rough-skinned poor Indians (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda shared a striking anecdote about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recounting a moment where Gandhi's hand bled after shaking hands with 5,000 people, primarily individuals engaged in strenuous physical labor. Pitroda's disclosure came amid discussions around Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, sparking both attention and ridicule from BJP leaders targeting the Gandhi family's practices.

    In an interview with a YouTube news channel, Pitroda reminisced about Rajiv Gandhi's eagerness to connect with the masses, narrating an incident where Gandhi's hands bore signs of distress from vigorous handshakes.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

    "Wherever I went, I had to shake hands. And all of them were villagers, had very rough skin as they were involved in hard physical work," Pitroda said, highlighting the stark contrast in hand toughness between the working class and individuals not engaged in manual labor.

    Despite the physical strain, Pitroda emphasized that Gandhi found joy in meeting people, considering it his ongoing responsibility even after assuming the Prime Ministerial office. He added that the overwhelming crowds were a testament to Gandhi's popularity among the masses.

    In response to Sam Pitroda's video, viewers criticized it as mockery aimed at India's sizable underprivileged population. One user likened the act to flaunting affluence, labeling Pitroda, despite his intellectual status, as echoing a submissive tone.

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    The tone was disparaged as demeaning by some, with remarks suggesting that the Congress Party has fostered a cohort of shameless individuals. Rohan Gupta highlighted these actions as contributory to the Congress Party's decline, emphasizing the need for robust opposition, cautioning that such rhetoric would erode the party further.

    Meanwhile, the Bharat Nyay Yatra, intended to commence from Imphal's Palace grounds, faced a setback after the Manipur government denied permission. However, the Congress party intends to seek alternative approval to initiate the march from another location within Imphal while confirming that the yatra will indeed begin in Manipur.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more anr

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest rkn

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Viral Video: 'Jai Shri Ram' replaces 'Yes Sir' roll-call in Gujarat school ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    BREAKING Congress refuses to attend Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya; call it a RSS, BJP event snt

    'Clearly an RSS, BJP event': Congress says won't attend Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa vkp

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa

    Recent Stories

    Pink star diamond to amur leopard: 7 rarest things in the world RKK

    Pink star diamond to amur leopard: 7 rarest things in the world

    cricket SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Team news, pitch report and more osf

    SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Team news, pitch report and more

    Move over Bhurj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details avv

    Move over Bhurj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more anr

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest rkn

    'Kerala CM should be booked first...': Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon