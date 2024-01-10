Sam Pitroda reveals Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from handshakes with rough-skinned poor Indians (WATCH)

Despite the physical strain, Pitroda emphasized that Gandhi found joy in meeting people, considering it his ongoing responsibility even after assuming the Prime Ministerial office. He added that the overwhelming crowds were a testament to Gandhi's popularity among the masses.

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda shared a striking anecdote about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recounting a moment where Gandhi's hand bled after shaking hands with 5,000 people, primarily individuals engaged in strenuous physical labor. Pitroda's disclosure came amid discussions around Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, sparking both attention and ridicule from BJP leaders targeting the Gandhi family's practices.

In an interview with a YouTube news channel, Pitroda reminisced about Rajiv Gandhi's eagerness to connect with the masses, narrating an incident where Gandhi's hands bore signs of distress from vigorous handshakes.

"Wherever I went, I had to shake hands. And all of them were villagers, had very rough skin as they were involved in hard physical work," Pitroda said, highlighting the stark contrast in hand toughness between the working class and individuals not engaged in manual labor.

In response to Sam Pitroda's video, viewers criticized it as mockery aimed at India's sizable underprivileged population. One user likened the act to flaunting affluence, labeling Pitroda, despite his intellectual status, as echoing a submissive tone.

The tone was disparaged as demeaning by some, with remarks suggesting that the Congress Party has fostered a cohort of shameless individuals. Rohan Gupta highlighted these actions as contributory to the Congress Party's decline, emphasizing the need for robust opposition, cautioning that such rhetoric would erode the party further.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Nyay Yatra, intended to commence from Imphal's Palace grounds, faced a setback after the Manipur government denied permission. However, the Congress party intends to seek alternative approval to initiate the march from another location within Imphal while confirming that the yatra will indeed begin in Manipur.