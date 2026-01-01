Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined his vision for a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on New Year's Day. He emphasized a focus on green energy, high-tech industries for job growth, and significant reforms in key sectors like agriculture and education.

CM Sukhu's Vision for a 'Self-Reliant Himachal'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to building a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on Thursday, as officials gathered at his residence on the occasion of the New Year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, to preserve the natural beauty of the state, CM said that "the government would focus on green and sustainable energy." He further emphasised the need to promote high-tech industries to create more jobs. "The government would carry out strong reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible, in line with the vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan'," CM Sukhu stated on the New Year.

New Year Celebrations

His remarks come amid a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere in 'Oak Over', the official residence of the Chief Minister and the State Secretariat, where people gathered early in the morning to exchange New Year greetings, the release noted. Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, senior officers, police officers, and employees visited to extend greetings to the Chief Minister. Later, large numbers of residents and party workers from across the state also arrived to convey their best wishes for 2026. Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his gratitude to the people and officials gathered.

CM Seeks Divine Blessings

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur, an MLA from Dehra assembly constituency, visited the Tara Devi temple near Shoghi to seek the blessings of the divine Goddess. They also prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of the State. The Temple Committee honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion.